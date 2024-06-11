Chainsaw Man chapter 169: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 169 is set to release on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGAPlus website. With Denji and Asa Mitaka both traumatized by what War Devil Yoru did to them, fans are anxious to see how their relationship recovers from this, if at all.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 169 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to be released in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 169, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 169 release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 169 will likely see Fami reveal she's had Nayuta all along (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 169 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, June 26, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 169 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 169

The reveal of Nayuta's safety may trigger Denji into becoming the Hero of Hell in Chainsaw Man chapter 169 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 recap

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 began with War Devil Yoru, who had now seemingly taken back over Asa’s body, looking down at her hand in shock and disgust. She called it “gross” as she went to wash her hands in a puddle, telling Denji she only kissed him because it felt good. This snapped Denji out of his trance, prompting him to ask her why she kissed him, to which she repeated her response while yelling.

She then looked at his lips again and kissed him again, prompting Denji to ask her if she liked him. She said she didn’t, explaining that the “other” her liked him and that her feelings flowed into her own. Denji said nothing, prompting Yoru to say she was hungry and tell him to eat up before they fought as she walked away. Denji sat in the alley by himself, clearly confused and hurt by what had transpired.

Focus then shifted to Yoru, who was decked and attacked by Asa Mitaka’s vestige as she left the alley. Yoru explained she only kissed him because she sensed they had before and wanted to confirm, while Asa berated her for making him think she’s easy now.

She then began crying, but said she was too hungry for this as she stopped herself. The issue ended with the group arriving at Sushishi, with Asa and Denji staring in front of them with mouths agape on the train ride over.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 169 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With both Denji and Asa traumatized by Yoru’s recent actions and behavior, chapter 169 will almost certainly emphasize how awkward it is for the pair now as they eat. This will likely be exacerbated by the others asking what happened in the alley, with Katana Man especially likely to be crassly forward with these questions.

Chapter 168 should also see Famine Devil Fami focused on whether or not Denji is ready to fight, as his willingness to battle War Devil Yoru directly plays into her plans. Fami may even motivate Denji into fighting by revealing that she and the Chainsaw Man Church have had Nayuta all along.

Related links