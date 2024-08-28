Chainsaw Man chapter 176: What to expect

With Pochita having all but killed War Devil Yoru heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 176, the final panels of the previous issue suggest that a flashback on her part is set to begin. More likely than not, this will result in fans finally getting a look at the pre-series battle between Pochita and his followers, and the Four Horsemen Devils and their followers (which include the Weapons Devils).

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing that for sure as of this article’s writing, with Chainsaw Man chapter 176 officially releasing next Wednesday, September 4, 2024 in Japan. Moreover, the digital publication nature of the series has resulted in no regular spoiler process for the series being created, meaning fans are unlikely to receive any pre-publication info.

However, it’s almost a given that Chainsaw Man chapter 176 will begin with some sort of Yoru flashback considering the stylistic choices made in chapter 175’s final page and panels. Where the issue’s focus will differ is whether or not the flashback concerns the battle with Pochita as many assume it will, or if another stage of Yoru’s life is explored.

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 176 could instead show Yoru’s relationship with her sisters, the other Horsemen Devils

Expand Tweet

If Chainsaw Man chapter 176 doesn’t cover the aforementioned pre-series battle, then its focus will most likely instead go to her and her sisters’ origins as the Four Horsemen Devils. This will almost certainly lead to some significant lore being received about them, such as when they came to be, why they are so powerful and unique amongst Devils, and more.

In the process, this will also likely reveal two key pieces of information: the exact general and interpersonal relationships of the sisters, and the Death Devil’s appearance in some form. While it may not be her current form or even a human form at all, fans can at least expect to see the Death Devil in some way or shape in such a hypothetical focus.

As for the relationships of the sisters, this could be significant in what comes as Part 2 presumably nears its final act and may see the Death Devil appear contemporarily. By showing readers the relationship the four have with each other generally and specifically in Chainsaw Man chapter 176, he could be teasing the alliances to come against and with Death.

Expand Tweet

However, it’s more likely than not that Yoru’s flashback will spend most, if not all, of its length focusing on the aforementioned battle. Fans first heard about it during the climax of Part 1, so it would make sense that in what is the most climactic point in Part 2 thus far (and furthermore similarly so to Part 1), fans finally see it unfold.

Chainsaw Man chapter 176’s flashback would likely start in the middle of the battle at its height, where the Horsemen Devils and their allies all but overwhelmed Pochita. Fans will likely see the final stages of “defeating Pochita” before the Horsemen either approach him for some specific reason. It’s safe to presume that they’ll have business with Pochita of some sort, as mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto is unlikely to pass up such a chance for major worldbuilding and a loredump.

After the Horsemen Devils speak their peace, fans can expect to see exactly how Pochita escaped. His consumption of part of Yoru’s flesh is most likely to be involved here, since it’s a personal grudge she seems to have against him. Likewise, after seeing Pochita escape, fans can expect to return to the present where Yoru is once again on the precipice of a major defeat at the Chainsaw Devil’s hands.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback