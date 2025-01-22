Chainsaw Man chapter 191: What to expect

Following the apparent resolution of the fight against the Aging Devil in the previous installment, Chainsaw Man chapter 191 will likely be a very dialogue-heavy installment. More specifically, the upcoming release should see a sort of negotiation take place between all parties seen present in chapter 190’s final panels.

Unfortunately, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 191 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Such leaks are also unlikely to come in general thanks to the series’ digital publication nature. This approach is diametrically opposed to the print practices which allow series to develop regular spoiler processes.

Thankfully, Chainsaw Man chapter 191’s main focus should be fairly predictable even without the help of verifiable spoilers or leaks on the upcoming issue’s events. As mentioned above, a sort of peace negotiation is likely to be the main focus of the installment. However, it’s likely that this discussion will be derailed by the reappearance of a character who was suspiciously absent in chapter 190.

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 likely to be a peaceful, dialogue-heavy issue prior to the return of Barem Bridge

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 should begin with a focus on Denji, Asa Mitaka, Hirofumi Yoshida, Famine Devil Fami, and Fumiko Mifune as they all eat their food. Once the conversation between them does start, it should quickly shift to what Fami’s ultimate intentions were in having Chainsaw Man and Yoru fight each other. This should confirm her as an enemy to both Asa/Yoru and Denji alike, setting her up for an antagonistic role in the story’s presumed coming third part.

Chapter 191 should also see Yoshida and Mifune explain their allegiances and what their plans are moving forward. More likely than not, the two will confirm that they’re allied with Public Safety, but tease that they aren’t necessarily Denji’s enemies. While a full explanation is unlikely to be given here, the two should allude to working directly for or being truly allied with Kishibe in the context of their Public Safety statuses.

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 should see Denji accept this briefly before then turning to Asa and asking what her plan is. Yoru will likely shout something at Asa here to coach her response, but see Asa ignore this and choose to ally herself with Denji. At this moment, Barem Bridge is likely to reappear, expressing his disappointment that Asa isn’t siding with them. Denji will likely stand up in anger and try to swing at Barem, but miss and be told to calm down by the others.

Barem should then sit down with them and begin discussing the looming arrival of the Death Devil, as well as the Chainsaw Man Church’s original plan to use Denji and Asa. This will likely be done to the effect of trying to convince the two to collaborate with them one more time, which should prove fruitless. In turn, Fami and Barem will likely leave at this point, warning everyone else that they’ll be enemies the next time they meet.

After they leave, Denji and Asa will likely express how tired they are, prompting Fumiko and Yoshida to also depart for their homes. This will leave Asa and Denji to say goodbye to each other before each heading home. However, the issue will likely end with each realizing they have no home to go back to, setting up the pair finding a joint solution in the subsequent release.

