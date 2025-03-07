Chainsaw Man chapter 196: What to expect

Heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 196, fans’ primary expectations are for the issue to elaborate on some of the major teases and reveals from chapter 195. This includes the apparent introduction of a new Four Horsemen Devil in chapter 195’s final scenes, and the tease of War Devil Yoru’s plans being worse than the Death Devil’s.

Ad

Unfortunately, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 196 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Such leaks are also unlikely to come in general thanks to the series’ digital publication nature. This approach is diametrically opposed to the print practices which allow series to develop regular spoiler processes.

However, there is one direction Chainsaw Man chapter 196 could take which seems more likely than any other given currently available information. While an answer to Yoru’s plans is unlikely, fans can at least expect clarification on who this apparent new Four Horsemen Devil is by the installment’s end.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 likely to establish a major timeskip as series’ new character is further introduced

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 should begin with a continued focus on the character introduced in the final panels of the previous installment. More likely than not, the issue will pick up immediately where the last left off, seeing the students and teacher shocked at the girl’s declaration of salvation. She’ll likely clarify by saying she’s saving them from ruining the festival or something, averting suspicion while making it clear to readers that there’s more to her claim.

Ad

The others’ reactions and responses will likely be tame enough to not be obvious coercion or display unrealistic enthusiasm. Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto will likely do this in order to keep hidden the truth of whether this new Four Horsemen Devil is the new Control Devil, the Death Devil, or something else entirely. Likewise, fans can expect the continued focus on her to keep giving similar flags, seeing some outright ignore her and others borderline worship her in their obedience.

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 should reveal that Famine Devil Fami has also observed this alleged new transfer student by this point. However, Fami is unlikely to be as difficult to read as ever here, giving no indication as to her thoughts on or relation to this new character. Focus should then shift to Public Safety, seeing how Hirofumi Yoshida, Fumiko Mifune, and the others are preparing for the Death Devil’s arrival.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This should also reveal how much time is left until Death’s alleged arrival, lending a certain degree of credence to the idea that this is the Death Devil depending on the time left. This should then lead to discussion on the Four Horsemen Devils’ activities, in turn revealing the true status of the Control Devil. Likewise, this will narrow down the identity of chapter 195’s new character, in turn prompting a shift in focus back to her.

Ad

She’ll likely be shown alone at the end of the school day, anxiously preparing to leave school as Fami approaches and calls her sister. The new character will likely feign ignorance at first before dropping the act at Fami’s behest. In turn, Fami’s words should make it clear that she’s accusing her of being either the Death Devil or the new Control Devil. The issue will likely end with this new character revealing her true identity, and possibly her true personality as well.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback