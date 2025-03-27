Chainsaw Man chapter 198: What to expect

Following the Death Devil’s unexpectedly unimpressive fighting performance, Chainsaw Man chapter 198 is expected by many to begin elaborating on why Death is so apparently weak. Although there are many ways this can be communicated, a focus on Famine Devil Fami and the Chainsaw Man Church is likely given Fakesaw’s apparent Fire Devil connection.

Unfortunately, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 198 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Such leaks are also unlikely to come in general thanks to the series’ digital publication nature. This approach is diametrically opposed to the print practices which allow series to develop regular spoiler processes.

However, there is one direction Chainsaw Man chapter 198 could take which seems more likely than any other given currently available information. Famine Devil Fami will likely reveal that her true plan all along was to use the Fire Devil’s powers to weaken the Death Devil, in turn identifying War Devil Yoru as her true enemy now.

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 set to see Death narrowly escape Fakesaw as latter returns to Fami and co

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 should open up with Fakesaw Man once again questioning whether or not this is really the Death Devil due to how weak she is. While her powers make it clear she is indeed Death, the fact that she’s so weak will likely be what’s throwing him. This should prompt her to express disbelief at this too as several other students come out to see what the commotion is. Fakesaw will likely try to keep them away, but fail at doing so.

Likewise, this should set up Death to steal the life force of another student, allowing her to reconstruct her body once more and flee. As she flees, she’ll likely curse how weak she is, before attributing this to one of her sisters’ efforts. Focus should then shift to Famine Devil Fami observing from nearby, with Fakesaw joining her shortly thereafter. Fans can expect Fakesaw to revert to their human state here, giving an answer as to who he truly is.

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 will likely see Fami express relative joy at the Death Devil’s weakness, satisfied that her plan went exactly as she wanted. Fakesaw will likely ask for elaboration, prompting her to reveal that her goal all along was to weaken Death by making the act of dying preferable to living in the contemporary world. This will likely also explain the prior plot point of the Falling Devil’s powers affecting the entire world, not just Japan.

Fami will likely reveal that there’s now only one true enemy for the Church left, as focus shifts to Denji and Asa Mitaka still living out of the abandoned restaurant together. Denji will likely be asleep here, giving Asa and War Devil Yoru a chance to speak. In turn, fans can expect to get more subtle context clues regarding what Yoru’s plan for humanity is, and why Asa is so scared of it conceptually.

However, just as the two are about to explicitly describe it, Denji will likely start to wake up. This should startle Asa enough that Yoru is able to take back over her body, likewise letting Denji know that Death has arrived after he wakes up. The issue will likely end with Yoru sinisterly reminding Denji of their agreement before saying the time has come for the final battle against Death.

