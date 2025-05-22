Chainsaw Man chapter 204: What to expect

Following the appearance of Famine Devil Fami and Falling Devil in the previous issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 204 should see Denji’s fight against Fakesaw Man now include them. Likewise, fans can also expect War Devil Yoru to get involved on Denji’s side, with Falling and Fami electing to aid Fakesaw Man.

However, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 204 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. It's also unlikely they'll come at all prior to the issue's official release, given its digital publication nature. This is because most spoiler processes fundamentally rely on paper publication practices to ensure pre-release leaks.

Thankfully, there is one direction Chainsaw Man chapter 204 could take, which seems more likely than any other given currently available information. While War Devil Yoru is likely to join Denji’s side in the upcoming battle, she’ll likely only do so if he promises to listen to her. Likewise, fans can expect the upcoming issue to see Denji elect to abandon his humanity, given that he has no other choice.

Death Devil will likely confront Denji and Yoru at the end of Chainsaw Man chapter 204

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 should begin immediately where the last issue ended, seeing that Falling Devil’s latest attack actually hit the crowd of bystanders. Famine Devil Fami will likely be seen recovering by draining the lifespan of a human who happened to miraculously survive the attack.

Afterwards, she’ll likely express anger with Falling for catching her up in the attack, prompting the latter to retort that she hoped Fami would drain the life of someone else.

At this moment, Denji will likely erupt from the rubble, equally angry at Falling for using the building he was in for an attack. He’ll likely move to attack Falling Devil, but be attacked by Fakesaw Man instead, who’ll say their fight isn’t over yet.

Falling and Fami should begin cooperating with Fakesaw Man here, with their dialogue revealing it as their mission. Denji should then find himself cornered by all three.

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 should then see War Devil Yoru attack one of the three, likely Falling, as she climbs out of the rubble with a bone to pick. After taking in the situation, she should offer to lend Denji a hand once again, but emphasize that they’ll need to do things her way to win.

He’ll likely argue with her briefly about popularity while avoiding attacks from Fami and Fakesaw, emphasizing that people’s love for his heroic identity is what drives him.

As he says this, he’ll likely be overwhelmed by Fakesaw and sent flying back into the rubble, landing right next to Yoru. She’ll likely explain that his love for the approval of others is what’s holding him back.

She should also reference Asa Mitaka’s fleeting fifteen minutes of fame here, all but convincing Denji to abandon his humanity. The final push will likely come from inside of him, either via a brief dialogue with Pochita or reflection on his now lost normal life.

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 should then see Denji agree to Yoru’s terms, prompting her to begin fighting alongside him. The two should quickly overwhelm their current enemies, with Denji specifically defeating Fakesaw by sacrificing the human lives he’s holding hostage.

However, Falling and Fami will likely be happy with this. The issue should then end with the Death Devil appearing, effectively revealing that Denji’s latest choice was a part of her plan.

