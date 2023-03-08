Chainsaw Man manga narrows down the timeframe for part 2

Author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga series returned from a one-week break on Tuesday, March 7, bringing with it an exciting and informative issue. Within, fans saw Hirofumi Yoshida confront Famine Devil Fami, discussing with her a Nostradamus prophecy which he feels is related to her and the other Four Horsemen Devils.

What is especially intriguing about this conversation between the two is that it further narrows down the timeframe in which Chainsaw Man part 2 takes place. While fans already had some clues as to the exact calendar dates of part 2’s events, commentary from Yoshida and Fami on the Nostradamus prophecy further narrows things down.

Chainsaw Man part 2 likely set in year 1998 given previous hints and latest context clues

Brief chapter recap

The latest Chainsaw Man chapter began with Hirofumi Yoshida and Famine Devil Fami sitting in a restaurant together. The former revealed that he knows Fami’s true identity, before bringing up an urban legend regarding a Nostradamus prophecy. The prophecy claims that in the seventh month of 1999, a great king of terror will descend. Yoshida explained that it’s getting attention for predicting humanity’s end.

Yoshida then revealed that Public Safety took the prophecy seriously, and had 30 convicts make contracts with the Future Devil and ask the Devil when they’ll die. 23 of the 30 were told that they would lose their lives in July 1999, which would be the seventh month referenced in Nostradamus’ prophecy. Yoshida then revealed his suspicions that Fami’s actions are related to the prophecy, and that if she doesn’t talk, he’ll have to treat her like a Devil.

Fami asked if the other seven will die this week, which Yoshida’s silence seemingly confirmed. Fami explained that a Devil just appeared at some nearby apartments, and is the first of those who will “shepherd the world to the ultimate terror.” She claimed that the Devil has the name of a primal fear, but the latest Chainsaw Man issue shifted perspectives before Fami said her name.

At the East District Tamano Apartments, a couple were seen discussing the boyfriend’s promotion and what they’ll do with the money, with the boyfriend wanting a car. He then suggested that they die, prompting them to walk to their balcony and jump off. War Devil Yoru watched as this happened and prepared for battle. However, realizing she can’t win this fight, Yoru began retreating as a headless humanoid figure rose from a pile of dead bodies.

How the timeline is narrowed down, explained

McLenny🍥 @McLenny1 CHAINSAW MAN CHAPTER 122 SPOILERS:



OKAYYYY SOOOOOOOOOO a lot happened this chapter. Meaning that maybe we get to see the death devil maybe??? And idk how much time they have left until the end of the world in that universe. Though I bet now going forward it's gonna be crazy, LFG CHAINSAW MAN CHAPTER 122 SPOILERS:OKAYYYY SOOOOOOOOOO a lot happened this chapter. Meaning that maybe we get to see the death devil maybe??? And idk how much time they have left until the end of the world in that universe. Though I bet now going forward it's gonna be crazy, LFG https://t.co/EFmCRUqVsM

Yoshida’s comments on and discussion of the Nostradamus prophecy in the latest Chainsaw Man issue give fans a glimpse into exactly when the series’ second part may take place. Likewise, context clues from earlier chapters give further hints and perimeters on exactly when part 2 occurs.

Going off of Yoshida and Fami’s discussion, it is certain that part 2 takes place well before July 1999. Yoshida’s slow-burn approach of coming to Fami with this discussion would suggest that there is at least a little bit of time before July 1999 comes. This is further supported by Fami’s comments that 7 of the 30 convicts will die this week, as well as her claim that the latest Devil appearance is the first in the process.

The very first chapter of the Chainsaw Man’s second part gives fans additional info as to when part 2 may take place. In the final pages, fans can see War Devil Yoru looking at a poster for a calling party for the series’ eponymous hero. The date on the poster reads 5-12, likely meaning May 12 for the event. Reading the date as May 12 rather than December 5 is further supported by an earlier dating instance in the series’ first part.

JakatoXtra 🐒 VTuber Monkey Robot 🤖 (REDEBUT TBA) @JakatoXtra Those moments in Chainsaw Man where you're reminded that it's set in the 1990s but you forget about it gradually over time until it reminds you again that it's setting is in the 90s making you surprised again 🤯 Those moments in Chainsaw Man where you're reminded that it's set in the 1990s but you forget about it gradually over time until it reminds you again that it's setting is in the 90s making you surprised again 🤯

When the Gun Devil first appeared after having 20% of its main body summoned by the President of the United States, the attack is said to take place on September 12, 1997. The title of this chapter is 9-12, supporting the above interpretation of the poster’s date as May 12 rather than December 5.

All of this combines to give fans a general estimate on when part 2 takes place, which is most likely sometime during or after the spring of 1998, but before the summer of 1999. Although it is possible that Chainsaw Man’s second part takes place in the spring of 1999, a nearly-two-year time-skip would be a long one to take without giving fans a definitive timeline. As a result, part 2 most likely takes place sometime during the spring and summer of 1998.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes