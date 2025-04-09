Chainsaw Man's Death Devil reveal may have set Pochita up for this important Part 2 role

Chainsaw Man's Nostardamus Prophecy continues to be a major point of discussion despite progressing this far into the series. Given the straightforward yet cryptic nature of the prophecy, the debate surrounds understanding who or what the "Great King of Terror" is. For a while now, many felt that it would be the Death Devil, since her arrival was believed to be a catastrophic event.

But the revelation in chapter 198 have derailed any further budding speculation about that. In fact, it looks like the Death Devil reveal may have steered things in a different direction entirely. Not any of the Horsemen or a Primal Fear, but rather Pochita may be the one on whom the prophecy is based and that is exactly what Part II may be setting up his role for.

Chainsaw Man: Death Devil reveal might have hinted at a potentially crucial role for Pochita

The beginning of Chainsaw Man chapter 198 established that the Death Devil has been on Earth for a while now. She debuted early on in Part II and has been a mysterious presence since then, always disappearing at the height of the chaos and somehow re-appearing when circumstances return to normal. Now this doesn't align with what the Nostradamus Prophect says.

So it can be guessed that Death isn't the "Great King of Terror" due to descend on Earth. This can be reinforced by the Death Devil concealing her identity through deception, so even here, listeners of the prophecy are being decieved. Again, at this point, it could be any of the Four Horsemen ascending to unseen levels of power to ultimately fulfill the prophecy.

But what if not the Horsemen, but the prophecy speaks about Pochita. It would be a play on the word "King". It may be that the Death Devil purposely changed this too, akin to how she chose to introduce herself and pose as her sister Fami. With Chainsaw Man chapter 198's revelation, a look back at the Death Devil's powers was simply hinting at her true nature.

Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

Continuing on that note, Pochita is presently the only male Devil capable of reaching the Horsemen's power levels. His abilities haven't fully been explored and safe to say, it is with good reason that Pochita is feared. Moreso, Pochita appears to be crucial to the story, with nearly all plot threads beginning and somehow ending with him.

Now Pochita becoming the "Great King of Terror" may have something to do with the forgotten alternative uses of chainsaws. As Barem Bridge stated in chapter 170, chainsaws were originally used for a lot of things, but following an Erasure Spree by Pochita, felling trees was all that was left. So in tandem, Yoru's plans might just reach fruition, i.e., making Pochita throw up Nuclear Weapons Devil.

But in doing so, Pochita will also regurgitate something that unlocks some sort of special power. This will elevate his status to fulfill the prophecy, leading to an apocalyptic event, either directly or indirectly. Now not to forget, all this hinges on the truth of the Nostradamus Prophecy and it being real. If so, then this could be the role that Pochita is due to play, hinted by the Death Devil's reveal.

Final Thoughts

Denji in Hybrid Form (Image via MAPPA)

In conclusion, the ongoing events of Chainsaw Man Part II and the reveal of the Death Devil in chapter 198 hint at a significant shift in interpreting the Nostradamus Prophecy. While early speculation labeled Death as the "Great King of Terror", her elusive behavior and deception compel a rethink. Instead, the focus may now be moving toward Pochita, whose unexplored origins and deep narrative ties prompt a more fitting candidate for the prophecy.

Again, the only male Devil to rival the Horsemen's strength, Pochita’s potential to unleash cataclysmic forces—likely linked to a chainsaw's erased possibilities—adds weight to this theory. All in all, Pochita does have a larger role to play in the series, whether the prophecy manifests literally or symbolically.

Ultimately, the Death Devil’s actions may have been less threatening and more of a plot diversion, suggesting that Pochita will be the true harbinger of terror.

