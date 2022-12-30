Chainsaw Man season 2: Expected release date, arcs to expect, characters, and more

Much to the dismay of many fans, Chainsaw Man reached the conclusion of its first season, leaving viewers with a void that can only be filled by with the news of a second season.

The premise of season 1 was quite simple, dealing with a teenage boy named Denji living with his pet, Pochita, a creature dubbed the Chainsaw Devil. However, he is deceived and killed. Taking pity on the protagonist, Pochita makes a deal with him, leading to Denji's revival as the titular Chainsaw Man. This is followed by his journey to meet with several characters from Tokyo Special Division 4, including Makima, Power, Aki, and to hunt down many important Devils.

While the first season was met with a positive reception from the viewers, it seems natural that everyone is now looking forward to a second season with bated breaths. As such, this article will discuss the expected release of the next installment of the series and everything related to it.

Chainsaw Man season 2 will see Reze in action as the Bomb Girl

When can Chainsaw Man season 2 be expected?

As of this writing, Chainsaw Man anime has not announced a release date for season 2. However, based on prior anime calendars, it can be expected that a new season may arrive either late in 2023 or early 2024.

At the same time, the possibility of a second season is much more likely, more so with the preview of a teaser for the upcoming season. This is because if a show is received poorly by the audience, animation studios often don't adapt manga unless they intend to follow it through to the end. Moreover, Chainsaw Man performed reasonably well, as it was one of the most anticipated anime of the year, with a rating of 8.7/10 on IMDb.

What about a trailer for Chainsaw Man season 2?

Unfortunately, since MAPPA is yet to officially announce season 2 of Chainsaw Man, no such trailer for the upcoming installment has been released. In the meantime, fans can watch the trailer for season 1 instead.

Who are all due to appear in Chainsaw Man season 2?

Studio MAPPA, one of the most well-known studios in the industry, is in charge of animating Chainsaw Man. This demonstrates their strong talent pool, including the voice cast. For Chainsaw Man season 2, fans may anticipate that the same primary Japanese cast will be returning, which includes:

Denji – Kikunosuke Toya

Pochita – Shiori Izawa

Aki Hayakawa – Shogo Sakata

Makima – Tomori Kusunoki

Power – Fairouz Ai

Kobeni Higashiyama - Karin Takahashi

What do we know so far?

After a bloody battle at the conclusion of Chainsaw Man's first season, Denji subdues and captures the Katana Man. The remaining men of Tokyo Special Division 4 complete that job by gathering enough parts for the gun devil, which, when assembled, moves in the direction of the devil. Akane, the woman in charge of the snake demon and the ghost devil, is also captured.

Akane was in contact with the Gun Devil, and she was attempting to kill Makima's entire squad with the aid of neighborhood thugs. She used the snake demon to assist her in killing herself before the squad could elicit any information from her. However, Makima maintained that it might be because of her broken deal with the Gun Devil while outlining the situation for her superiors.

What is to follow in Chainsaw Man season 2?

As of this writing, Chainsaw Man season 2 has no official plot summary. Hence, the events of a prospective second season are as good a guess as anyone else's.

The Gun Devil as depicted in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Season 2, which is expected to include 12 episodes like other anime seasons, will see protagonists still searching for the Gun Devil, as Tokyo Special Division 4 has just begun its operations.

With the post-credits scene of season 1 featuring Reze, a Bomb Devil hybrid working for the Soviet Union to capture Denji's heart, the upcoming season will show the Bomb Girl arc, which will include Reze's deception and the epic fight between her and Chainsaw Man. Additionally, the new installment may also see the development of many more devil spawns.

To conclude

As the first season just concluded, it will be weeks, or even months, before fans get any official news of the next season. Due to the lack of any official information on the release date of Chainsaw Man season 2, viewers will have to wait a while before seeing it in action.

