Choso's death is the most fitting end Jujutsu Kaisen could've given him, and fans saying otherwise are wrong

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 was recently leaked, sparking strong reactions online regarding the moment Choso died while protecting his brother Yuji Itadori from Ryomen Sukuna. Choso has been a fan favorite since his introduction in the series, and his popularity has only grown over the years. Therefore, it's understandable that his death has shocked fans, despite being the best ending for him.

It is logical that fans of the character would have wanted Choso to have a happy ending by the time Jujutsu Kaisen reaches its conclusion. However, this situation is more fitting for his journey. Choso has repeatedly proven his willingness to do whatever it takes to protect his brothers. Therefore, fans who comment that this isn't what he deserved seem to have failed to understand what his character stood for.

Explaining why Choso's death in Jujutsu Kaisen is the best conclusion for his character

Choso's death in chapter 259 of the manga, while trying to protect Yuji Itadori, his brother by Cursed Womb connection, and having family bonds with Kenjaku, has elicited strong reactions from fans due to his popularity within the community. While it makes sense that many fans are going to miss him, suggesting that this ending wasn't fitting for his character could be a massive misinterpretation of his journey throughout the series.

Throughout the manga, Choso's actions were driven by his desire to avenge or protect his brothers, including Yuji, even to the extent of self-blame for not being a better older brother. He went up against Kenjaku during the Culling Games arc to avenge his brothers, who were pawns in the latter's plan, and was a fundamental support for Yuji during the current battle against Ryomen Sukuna.

It is entirely fitting for his character to meet his end while protecting Yuji, as he has consistently prioritized the sake of his family over his own. Furthermore, the moment was executed well by author Gege Akutami and provided Choso with enough spotlight and development before dying, which is something that other characters in Jujutsu Kaisen cannot boast about.

The legacy of Choso in the series

Choso initially appeared as an antagonist in the series, as he sided with Kenjaku to avenge his Cursed Womb brothers, who died at the hands of Yuji and Nobara Kugisaki. Their confrontation during the Shibuya Incident arc led to Choso's discovery of their familial connection through Kenjaku, prompting him to switch sides and start aiding the sorcerers in the Culling Games arc.

Following the events of Shibuya, Choso transitioned into a supporting character for Yuji, offering assistance in several moments. For instance, he played a crucial role in the battle with Yuki Tsukumo against Kenjaku and has been instrumental in the current arc to train his brother and fight Sukuna. Ultimately, Choso sacrificed his life to protect Yuji against Sukuna's Fire Arrow.

Final thoughts

Choso's death made a lot of sense when considering his entire journey in Jujutsu Kaisen, as he always prioritized his brothers' well-being over his own. Furthermore, he was one of the characters who had enough development and spotlight to have a satisfying conclusion.

