Date A Live V episode 8 release date, where to watch, and more

Date A Live V episode 8 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on AX-T.

The latest episode, The World Tree Sheds Leaves, aired on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, focuses on Shido defeating Westcott while Mio takes down all the Spirits. Consequently, episode 8 is expected to focus on Shido’s fight with Mio, with the potential for one of the spirits to make a comeback.

Date A Live V episode 8 release date, time, and countdown

Date A Live V episode 8, titled The One Who Pulled the Trigger, is set to release on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The episode will air on AX-T on the set date at 11:30 pm JST and subsequently on May 30, 2024, on Tokyo MX at 1 am JST and BS11 at 1:30 am JST. For international fans, the release time of episode 8 would differ depending on their location.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, May 29 7:30 am Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 29 9:30 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 29 10:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 29 2:30 pm Central European Time Wednesday, May 29 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 29 8:00 pm Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, May 29 10:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, May 30 12:00 am

Where to watch Date A Live V episode 8?

Date A Live V episode 8 is currently airing on various TV stations like AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV in Japan. Date a Live Season 5 is also available for streaming on multiple online platforms, including d Anime Store, U-NEXT, DMM TV, and so on. Global fans can watch the anime on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Muse Communication is streaming this Spring 2024 anime in South and Southeast Asia. As such, fans in most parts of these regions can catch the upcoming episode on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

A brief recap of Date A Live V episode 7

MKotori faces Mio (Image via Geek Toys)

Date A Live V episode 7 shows Ratatoskr retrieving Artemisia, and former JSDF AST members join Fraxinus. Kotori commands MARIA to clear the DEM ships and attack Mio. Nia analyzes Mio’s light particles, calling them the ‘instant death beam,’ and discovers an ‘other world’ around Mio.

Despite the risks, they move closer to investigate, finding Mio fighting Tohka and Tobiichi inside this ‘other world,’ and the other spirits have fallen. Kotori fires Gungnir at Mio while Tohka and Tobiichi attack her, but she effortlessly defeats them. Fraxinus falls as they enter the ‘other world.’

Kotori confronts Mio, who admits she loves the spirits and considers Kotori, her best friend but would consume her to bring Shin back. Mio then steals Kotori’s Sephira.

Shido fighting Westcott (Image via Geek Toys)

The narrative then shifts to Shido’s showdown with Westcott and Nibelcole. Shido’s flying-kiss attack fails as Nibelcole hides her eyes. Shido disguises himself as Nibelcole to attack Westcott, who predicted it with Beelzebub. Nibelcole immobilizes Shido. Westcott reveals the true identity of the real Magi and explains his goals.

Miku and Natsumi save Shido from Westcott’s final blow. With their help, Shido attacks Westcott, who blocks the strike while mocking him. Shido then launches an unpredictable attack that hits Westcott, locking Beelzebub’s powers, but he refuses to kill him.

The episode concludes with Mio eliminating Westcott, Miku, and Natsumi, taking Shido into her world, informing him that she has acquired all the Sephira and they can finally be together forever.

What to expect in Date A Live V episode 8 (Speculative)?

Mio faces Kotori (Image via Geek Toys)

In Date A Live V episode 8, viewers can expect a showdown between Mio and Shido, who is grieving his friends’ deaths. Additionally, Tohka is anticipated to make her comeback, assisting Shdio in taking down Mio.

