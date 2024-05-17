Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 will be released on May 23, 2024, focusing primarily on the bonding moments between Asebi and the rest of Laios' party. The anime is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix, with both subbed and dubbed versions being released simultaneously.

Although the pacing has changed with each episode, fans expect the anime to end around chapter 50. Episode 20 marked Izutsumi's first expedition and combat experience along with Laios' party and served as a bonding activity for Izutsumi.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 release date and timings for all regions

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 is scheduled for release on May 23, 2024, at 6:30 am JST. The manga that the anime is being adapted from ended its serialization with 97 chapters. Episode 21 will be available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 6:30 am, Thursday, May 23 Eastern Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, May 23 British Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, May 23 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, May 23 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 23 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, May 23 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, May 23

Where to watch Delicious in Dungeon episode 21?

Chilchuck as shown in the anime (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix, simultaneously releasing the episodes in sub and dub versions.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 20 recap

Laios and Izutsumi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

Episode 20 of Delicious in Dungeon begins with Laios and his companions arriving at the spot where they fought the Red Dragon. Marcille notes that this area used to be the dungeon’s deepest level, but they discover a magic door leading to a lower level. As the group gathers the materials they lost during their initial encounter with the Red Dragon, Chilchuk notices Izutsumi stealing something.

Chilchuk stops Izutsumi, and they discuss each other's origins. After Marcille casts a spell on the ground, an Ice Golem appears. Izutsumi engages the Ice Golem in battle, and Chilchuk tells her to shatter its core.

However, he's unsure of its location and asks Izutsumi to distract the creature while he searches for it. Moments later, Chilchuk fires an arrow at the Ice Golem's core and directs Izutsumi to attack that spot, enabling her to defeat the Golem.

Senshi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

Later in the episode, Izutsumi encounters a Dire Wolf, which bites her arm. Fortunately, Marcille arrives and uses a blinding spell on the wolf, allowing Izutsumi to silence it with her dagger. They continue through the cave, and Marcille explains why she tolerates the things she dislikes about their journey with Laios and the others.

Marcille emphasizes that avoiding dislikes can hinder one’s goals. Marcille suggests Izutsumi accept their shortcuts if she wants to meet the lunatic magician and continue traveling with the group. Eventually, they regroup with Laios and the others and learn how Laios scared off the Dire Wolves Izutsumi left him with. The episode ends with Izutsumi and the rest of the party getting closer.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21: What to expect?

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 is titled Egg/Golden Land and its preview was unveiled on May 20, 2024. This episode would shift the focus from Laois' group and focus more on Toshiro and Kabru who have exited the dungeon. Moreover, according to the preview, the episode would see Laois' group transported into a fantasy location.

There is no telling if this location would be inside the dungeon or just their hallucination, but judging from the title of the episode, this place could be the Golden Land. With the group still adamant about saving Falin, where will the dungeon lead Laois' group?

