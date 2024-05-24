Delicious in Dungeon episode 22 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 22 has been scheduled for release on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 6:30 am JST. It will focus primarily on the reveal of the Golden country and the elves' increasing interest in the dungeon. The anime is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix, with both subbed and dubbed versions being released simultaneously.

Although the pacing has changed with each episode, fans expect the anime to end around chapter 50. Episode 21 marked the western elves' first onscreen appearance and saw the main party being teleported to a peculiar space inside the dungeon.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 22 release date and timings for all regions

Delicious in Dungeon episode 22 will be released on May 30, 2024. The manga that the anime is being adapted from ended its serialization with 97 chapters. Episode 21 will be available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Where to watch Delicious in Dungeon episode 22?

Delicious in Dungeon episode 22 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix, simultaneously releasing the episodes in sub and dub versions.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 recap

Kabru as shown in the anime (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 focuses on Kabru and Shuro’s combined party as they reach the surface. Initially planning to rest before reporting to the Lord of the Island, they are compelled to hasten upon sighting a Western Elf ship. Kabru, recalling the brutal elvish intervention in his hometown's dungeon disaster, fears a repeat of the past and rushes to the Lord’s house with Shuro to intervene.

Upon arrival, they encounter Namari outside, indicating the elves have been in discussions with the Lord for hours. Despite orders to stay out, Kabru and Shuro enter, determined to prevent the Lord from conceding the dungeon to the elves. The elven delegation, portrayed with strong personalities and intricate designs, prioritizes a big-picture approach to dungeon management.

Kabru's flashbacks and the revelation that an elven leader adopted him following his town’s destruction illustrate the elves' complex motivations. Kabru’s mission intertwines with his personal motivations, rooted in his town’s demise, and his hopes are pinned on Laios and Falin’s reputed kindness. Initially skeptical of Laios, whom he viewed as a simpleton obsessed with monsters, Kabru concedes that Laios may be the key to stabilizing the dungeon.

Laios as shown in the anime (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

The episode shifts back to the dungeon party, unveiling a significant development: the haunting figure from Laios’ hallucinations is real. This specter, who previously saved them, guides them to the Golden Country, a utopian village trapped in time. The residents, ageless and sustenance-free, live monotonous lives, maintaining activities to preserve sanity.

A prophecy surfaces, proclaiming Laios as the hero destined to liberate the town from the mad Mage’s captivity. The episode concludes with Laios, despite his comrades’ humorous skepticism, poised to embrace this daunting role.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 22: What to expect?

Delicious in Dungeon episode 22 will focus on Laios and his party venturing deeper into the dungeon and coming accross a griffin. Although Senshi has been in the party since the very first chapter, his actual backstory will also be explored in episode 22.

