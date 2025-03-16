5 Demon Slayer characters who deserve a revival (& 5 others who are better off dead)

Demon Slayer characters have made a lasting impression, some facing tragic fates that fans wish could be reversed. Some warriors are worthy of a second chance, either because their stories remain unfinished or because they have such vast potential. Their return would alter the course of events in interesting ways. Not all fallen characters, however, must be brought back.

Some had appropriate endings, and resurrecting them would devalue their sacrifices. Others were too toxic or irredeemable, so their deaths were needed for the balance of the story. It is not easy to decide who should return and who should remain dead, but some characters excel on both sides. Here are the five Demon Slayer characters worth bringing back and the five who are best dead.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the manga/anime.

Kyojuro Rengoku and 4 other Demon Slayer characters who deserve a revival

1) Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku (Image via ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku was killed in fierce combat against Akaza and received lethal wounds during the defense of Mugen Train passengers. His devastating demise was a heavy blow, and he was one of the pillars of courage and hope. He had unmatched sword skills and the unrelenting spirit that would have seen him make all the difference in future combats.

His return would have provided young Demon Slayers with a role model, particularly Tanjiro. A resurrection wouldn't make his sacrifice any less but rather pay homage to his legacy. Kyojuro Rengoku is among the Demon Slayer characters who should be brought back.

2) Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho (Image via ufotable)

Shinobu Kocho died after allowing Doma to consume her, sacrificing herself as poison to make him weaker. Her sacrifice was important, but her death was unjust. Being one of the smartest Demon Slayers, she possessed the ability to do more for the battle.

Her healing expertise and poison-fighting capabilities made her irreplaceable. A comeback would allow her to create even more powerful poisons or help cure wounded Demon Slayers. She also had the right to truly get her revenge on her sister. Shinobu Kocho is a Demon Slayer character who deserves a comeback.

3) Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito (Image via ufotable)

Muichiro Tokito was killed battling Kokushibo, the strongest of the Upper Moons. For all his huge potential, he was fatally wounded and died a short while after the fight. His resurrection would be a turning point for the Demon Slayer Corps.

As a Mist Hashira, his ability and potential were beyond ordinary, and he was only 14 years old. If he had more time, he could have beaten many of them. His return would also end his painful past and provide him the opportunity to guard the people he loved. Muichiro Tokito is one of the Demon Slayer characters who deserve a resurrection.

4) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima (Image via ufotable)

Gyomei Himejima died battling Kokushibo and Muzan, giving his life to save humanity. Being the strongest Hashira, his presence would have altered the outcome of the battle. His Stone Breathing abilities and brute power made him almost unbeatable.

A revival would enable him to train the next batch of Demon Slayers. His intelligence and leadership were unparalleled, and he was a necessity. Resurrecting him wouldn't only bring power back to the Corps but also complete his incomplete legacy. Gyomei Himejima is one of the Demon Slayer characters worthy of a revival.

5) Genya Shinazugawa

Genya Shinazugawa (Image via ufotable)

Genya Shinazugawa lost his life in battle with Kokushibo. Even though he was resilient, he was mortally wounded and could not regenerate like the demons. His special power of being able to access demon powers temporarily made him an asset. If brought back to life, he would be able to refine his abilities and become stronger.

His relationship with Sanemi also needed further exploration, since his death had unresolved feelings. Genya's return would deepen the narrative and make the Demon Slayer Corps a stronger force. He is one of the characters from Demon Slayer who should be revived.

Muzan and 4 other Demon Slayer characters who are better off dead

1) Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan Kibutsuji (Image via ufotable)

Muzan Kibutsuji perished after a long struggle with the Demon Slayer Corps. The sun eventually burned him, eliminating his terror. His resurrection would nullify the effort and sacrifices of thousands of fighters. Muzan's life caused infinite pain, and his resurrection would begin a new cycle of terror.

His fixation on immortality rendered him incapable of being changed or redeemed. Without him, demons cannot spread terror anymore. Reviving him would nullify the resolution of the series. He is one of the Demon Slayer characters who are best left dead.

2) Akaza

Akaza (Image via ufotable)

Akaza died once he regained his memories as a human in combat with Tanjiro and Giyu. Crushed by the sense of guilt, he voluntarily ceased regenerating and allowed himself to be destroyed. His death redeemed him, liberating him from Muzan's hold and his previous regret.

To revive him would undo this dramatic moment and undercut his character arc. His narrative was complete in itself, demonstrating that even demons were capable of peace. To bring him back would be for nothing. He is one of the Demon Slayer characters who are better off dead.

3) Doma

Doma (Image via ufotable)

Doma died after being poisoned by Shinobu and then decapitated by Kanao and Inosuke. He needed to die, as he was a ruthless killer who did not find human life to be valuable. Bringing him back would only lead to more misery, as he had no wish for redemption.

His overwhelming raw strength and twisted mentality made him one of the most lethal Upper Moons. The Demon Slayer Corps was able to bring actual justice by killing him. He is among the Demon Slayer characters who should never get revived.

4) Kokushibo

Kokushibo (Image via ufotable)

Kokushibo was defeated by Gyomei, Sanemi, Muichiro, and Genya's joint efforts. After being decapitated, his demonic regeneration brought him close to revival. However, he crumbled away, filled with regret and self-hatred. His resurrection would invalidate his tragic fall and the sacrifices made by the warriors.

Kokushibo's story was complete, showing the price of obsession and lost humanity. Reviving him would only serve to delay his agony. He had to die for the conclusion of the story. He is one of the Demon Slayer characters who are good to be dead.

5) Gyutaro

Gyutaro (Image via ufotable)

Gyutaro was killed by Tengen Uzui and Tanjiro following a brutal fight. His death put an end to the fear he and Daki instilled in the Entertainment District. Despite his miserable childhood, he became cruel and slaughtered countless innocent people.

Even if revived, he would perpetuate his cycle of animosity. His intense connection to Daki meant his death was meaningful, with the two finally at peace with one another. Resurrecting him would betray his character's emotional resolution. This makes him one of the Demon Slayer characters who are better off dead.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer has several characters whose demise left a significant mark. Warriors such as Kyojuro Rengoku and Muichiro Tokito had more potential, and their return could strengthen the Corps. Genya Shinazugawa's relationship with Sanemi also required more closure.

On the other hand, characters such as Muzan Kibutsuji and Doma were beyond redemption, and their return would negate the resolution of the story. Akaza's redemption and Gyutaro's tragic fate were appropriate conclusions. Some need a second chance, while others are better off dead. These are the Demon Slayer characters who need to come back and those who need to remain dead.

