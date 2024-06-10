Demon Slayer fans defend Ufotable against lazy adaptation allegations for Hashira Training Arc episode 5

In Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc episode 5, released on June 9, 2024, Tanjiro keeps soaring through the training program. However, the fandom seems to be concerned about the adaptation of this sequel.

The episode focused on Tanjiro clearing Mitsuri's and Iguro's training session. After that, he joined Shinazugawa's training session, where he was reunited with Zenitsu. Unfortunately, things weren't going too well there, as Wind Hashira was involved in a confrontation with his brother, Genya.

After saving Genya from the Wind Hashira, Tanjiro went against the Hashira. The fight between these two was entirely faithful to the source material, which had the fandom mocking Ufotable for cutting corners. But the reason from the fandom on this claim was the opposite, as they claimed that a faithful adaptation was and will never be a problem.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer Hashira Training episode 5 and has the author's opinion.

All about Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc episode 5 and why fans have labeled Ufotable as lazy

Iguro (left) and Tanjiro (right) (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc episode 5 was titled I Even Ate Demons and adapted chapters 132 (the latter half) and 133. The episode commenced with Tanjiro arriving at Mitsuri's training session, which started with the protagonist feasting on pancakes and later partaking in a training that involved increasing the body's flexibility.

After clearing, Tanjiro joined Iguro's training session, which refined his control and swordsmanship as he had to avoid people before landing blows with his sword. Fortunately, Tanjiro passed the training session but realized that Iguro held a grudge against him for getting close to Mitsuri.

Tanjiro then ventured toward Shinazugawa's training session but was met with a flustered Zenitsu who wanted to run away from the Wind Hashira's training session. Both of them later joined the training session and got injured.

Tanjiro came across Genya trying to talk to Shinazugawa and revealing how he ate demons to keep fighting. In his fury, the Wind Hashira rushed towards Genya to kill him, but Tanjiro saved Genya. They took their fight outside, and Tanjro and the Wind Hashira had a heated battle.

This fight between Tanjiro and Shinazugawa was entirely faithful to the manga series' chapter and had no added details. Unfortunately, some fans criticized the studio for this and claimed that the studio's staff was acting lazy. But the rest of the fandom didn't comply with this and claimed that if they cannot be grateful for faithful adaptations, they should just adapt the manga series themselves.

Reactions from fans on the allegation on Ufotable

Tanjro getting beaten by the Wind Hashira (Image via Ufotable)

Fans were shocked when some people made such allegations against the animation studio, as the whole point of an anime adaptation is to be as faithful as possible to the source material.

Some fans even said that these people should adapt the anime themselves, as what they said seemed ungrateful. Some fans even felt bad because there are so many anime series that could have turned out better if Ufotable had adapted them.

"So getting a one to one anime adaptation is a problem now? You guys really need to learn how to be grateful because many fans out there wish their fav manga were animated by Ufotable," a fan said

"I mean why don’t you go animate it then? Seems ungrateful," another fan said

"At least be grateful we got something…it’s always the ungrateful ones" another one said

On the other hand, some fans were confused as to what these people were complaining about, as the episode was awesome in every aspect, and they showed their disbelief in complaining about such a thing.

"No way people don’t like this episode bro" a fan claimed

"It looks great. What's the issue?" another one said

Final thoughts

Iguro (left) and Shinazugawa (right) (Image via Ufotable)

This issue could have emerged because the arc Ufotable is adapting only has a few chapters, which has the fans asking for more every episode, just like the Shinazugawa and Iguro versus Tokito fight.

However, Ufotable only needs to add anime-original content to the point that it meets the episode quota. Other than that, it would be unreasonable to add more anime-original content.

