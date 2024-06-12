Demon Slayer season 4 already foreshadowed the tragic death of a beloved Hashira from Infinity Castle arc

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 aired on June 9, 2024, adapting the tragic interaction between the Shinazugawa brothers. Although this episode itself became a huge topic of discussion among fans, some went back to episode 4 and noticed a singular frame that appeared to hint at Muichiro's impending demise.

The anime is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and has already released five episodes. Episode 6 will be released on June 16, 2024, and will adapt Tanjiro's training under the Stone Pillar, Gyomei Himejima. Gyomei's backstory, which has been a mystery for so long, will also be revealed.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer season 4.

Demon Slayer season 4: Tanjiro vs Muichiro teased latter's eventual defeat

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 mainly focused on Tanjiro's training with Muichiro and explored the character while foreshadowing Muzan's silent approach towards them. Tanjiro's training against Muichiro was also shown briefly in the episode.

During one of the frames, Muichiro's sword made a "trial line" through Tanjiro's stomach, splitting his body in two halves. Although this line was simply a visual effect to represent Muichiro's sword slashes, some fans interpreted it as a foreshadowing of his death in the manga, which took place in a similar way.

Muichiro Tokito as shown in Demon Slayer season 4 (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Muichiro Tokito played a crucial role in the battle against Kokushibo during the Infinity Castle arc of the Demon Slayer series. This fight also involved Sanemi Shinazugawa, Gyomei Himejima, and Genya Shinazugawa, but only Sanemi and Gyomei survived.

Muichiro faced the Upper Moon 1 demon first, and it was then that Kokushibo made their connection known. As they engaged in combat, the vast difference in their abilities and skills became clear. Despite his best efforts, the Mist Hashira found himself outmatched by Kokushibo.

Gyomei Himejima as shown in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Although Muichiro was simply outmatched by Kokushibo, he still managed to pierce the latter with his blade. Soon after, Kokushibo unleashed numerous slashes that split Muichiro in two halves from his waist down.

This marked the end of the Mist Hashira who still managed to turn his Nichirin blade red while being cut in half. Muichiro's efforts played a crucial part in helping Sanemi and Gyomei take down Kokushibo.

Final Thoughts

Sanemi Shinazugawa as shown in Demon Slayer season 4 (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Muichiro's death was one of the most tragic in the manga, especially after the revelation that he was related to Yoriichi and Kokushibo. Despite being the youngest Demon Slayer in history and showing immense talent, Muichiro couldn't achieve his full potential due to his untimely death.

The Mist Hashira's brave efforts and the weight of his lineage make his demise particularly poignant, highlighting the harsh realities faced by even the most gifted warriors in the battle against demons.

