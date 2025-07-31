Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 - Senku and others scale the Andes Mountains as a new character is introduced

With the release of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4, the anime focused on the Kingdom of Science as they focused on preparing a weapon to fight Stanley Snyder when he eventually catches up to them. As part of this, Nikki and others try to understand how the Medusa worked.

The anime's previous episode saw Senku and others trick Stanley Snyder into following a decoy toward the Panama Canal. In the meantime, the Kingdom of Science acquired rubber and created bikes to travel across South America. While Snyder reached South America in time, he failed to rescue Dr. Xeno.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 - Joel activates the Medusa

Minami, Nikki, and Yuzuriha as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4, titled Medusa Mechanism, opened with the American Colony repairing Stanley's aircraft. Meanwhile, Senku assigned Nikki and others at the Corn City the important task of understanding how the Medusa worked. Soon after, Homura retrieved the Medusa from the bottom of the river.

As expected, Brody was suspicious of the Science team. Hence, he made it clear to them that they could only work on the Medusa under the American Colony's supervision. While Nikki and others were having a tough time, they deduced that only a high-end watch or jewelry maker could take apart the Medusa without damaging it.

Joel as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In response, Ryuusui Nanami suggested that Nikki and others locate the nearest Rodex Headquarters. Unfortunately, with only Ryuusui knowing the location, the Science team had to draw a map and relay it to the Corn City team through a manual fax mission. As expected, transmitting this information took hours. Fortunately, Yuzuriha managed to draw up a brilliant map, allowing her team to locate the Rodex CEO.

Just as they revived the CEO and spoke to her about their situation, she suggested they revive Joel, their ace watchmaker. With that, Joel joined the Corn City team and started working on the Medusa. While he was shocked to see the technology used to build the device, after hours of focus, Joel found out that the device's core was its diamond, which could be used a bit over its limit by reattaching it like any battery-operated device.

While the diamond eventually ran out of juice, Joel was certain he could make the device work again.

Luna as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Elsewhere, the Kingdom of Science was taking its final break before scaling the Andes Mountains. With Stanley pursuing them, they needed to scale the mountains as soon as possible and reach the Amazon rainforest. While the team was worried about the rainforest's condition, Chelsea was confident that the rainforest was intact.

Soon after, Chelsea asked Luna her weight. As they needed to climb mountains, they needed to balance their weight amongst all the bikes. Just as Luna heard this, she suggested that she could sit with Senku. While Chelsea suspected that Luna liked Senku, Luna believed that she was already dating him. As expected, Luna was totally wrong.

Stanley Snyder as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The anime later saw Senku create a weighing machine, allowing them to calculate and distribute their weight properly amongst all bikes equally. With that, the Science team began scaling the mountains the next day. Just as the team started finding it difficult to climb, Senku suggested that they build a ropeway. Elsewhere, Stanley Snyder got on his aircraft to pursue them.

