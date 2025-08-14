Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 - Senku and team make a Medusa stealth ship as Kingdom of Science acquires diamond

With the release of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6, the anime saw Senku and team build a stealth ship and set out on their way. During this, Senku and Xeno studied the Medusa, learning that they only needed an intact diamond to use it. Soon after, Senku asked the Corn City team to create and acquire diamonds.
The anime's previous episode saw Senku and team get past the Andes Mountains by creating a ropeway. Amidst this, the team was worried that Hyoga would betray them and align himself with Xeno. But nothing of that sort happened. The anime later saw Senku and team reach their destination to find a hill of Medusa devices.
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 - Senku and team test out the Medusa devices
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6, titled Diamond Heart, opened with Senku and team testing out the Medusa devices. When they realized that the batteries of all devices were down, they were sad. However, Senku and Tsukasa saw the bright side as they could now break as many devices as needed to research their composition.
Soon after, the Kingdom of Science started building a ship to get away. However, unlike their ship from before, they were designing a pointy ship to make it stealthy. Unfortunately, their first test did not work so well, as the ship was still detectable through sonar. That's when Chrome had a doubt: if sonar could detect a large object through radio waves, why didn't 21st-century people detect the large number of Medusa devices that had rained down from the sky?
This question helped Senku and Xeno realize that the Medusa's shape was undetectable through radio waves. Hence, the team decided to cover their stealth ship with the abundant Medusa available at their disposal. With this move, the Kingdom of Science created its first stealth ship.
Soon after the team set out on their way on the new ship, Senku and Xeno joined hands to research the Medusa devices by taking them apart. In time, they realized that only the Medusa with charred diamonds were the ones that had been used. As for the remaining Medusa devices, their diamonds had some damage, leaving them unused. This effectively meant that, if the Kingdom of Science could get their hands on a good diamond, the team could use one of the unused Medusa devices.
Hence, Senku immediately contacted the Corn City team and instructed them on how they could create a diamond. While they weren't confident about doing science work, Senku assured them that science wasn't just for "geniuses" but for everyone. No matter who did the task, the outcome would be the same. As such, the team worked on the mission for a few days and succeeded in creating diamond crystals.
