Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 - Senku and team make a Medusa stealth ship as Kingdom of Science acquires diamond

With the release of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6, the anime saw Senku and team build a stealth ship and set out on their way. During this, Senku and Xeno studied the Medusa, learning that they only needed an intact diamond to use it. Soon after, Senku asked the Corn City team to create and acquire diamonds.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Senku and team get past the Andes Mountains by creating a ropeway. Amidst this, the team was worried that Hyoga would betray them and align himself with Xeno. But nothing of that sort happened. The anime later saw Senku and team reach their destination to find a hill of Medusa devices.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 - Senku and team test out the Medusa devices

Chrome as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6, titled Diamond Heart, opened with Senku and team testing out the Medusa devices. When they realized that the batteries of all devices were down, they were sad. However, Senku and Tsukasa saw the bright side as they could now break as many devices as needed to research their composition.

Ad

Trending

Soon after, the Kingdom of Science started building a ship to get away. However, unlike their ship from before, they were designing a pointy ship to make it stealthy. Unfortunately, their first test did not work so well, as the ship was still detectable through sonar. That's when Chrome had a doubt: if sonar could detect a large object through radio waves, why didn't 21st-century people detect the large number of Medusa devices that had rained down from the sky?

Ad

Kohaku in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

This question helped Senku and Xeno realize that the Medusa's shape was undetectable through radio waves. Hence, the team decided to cover their stealth ship with the abundant Medusa available at their disposal. With this move, the Kingdom of Science created its first stealth ship.

Ad

Soon after the team set out on their way on the new ship, Senku and Xeno joined hands to research the Medusa devices by taking them apart. In time, they realized that only the Medusa with charred diamonds were the ones that had been used. As for the remaining Medusa devices, their diamonds had some damage, leaving them unused. This effectively meant that, if the Kingdom of Science could get their hands on a good diamond, the team could use one of the unused Medusa devices.

Ad

Minami, Nikki, and Kinro in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Hence, Senku immediately contacted the Corn City team and instructed them on how they could create a diamond. While they weren't confident about doing science work, Senku assured them that science wasn't just for "geniuses" but for everyone. No matter who did the task, the outcome would be the same. As such, the team worked on the mission for a few days and succeeded in creating diamond crystals.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More