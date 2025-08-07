Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 - Senku and team arrive at the epicenter of the Medusa petrification

With the release of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5, the anime saw Senku and the Kingdom of Science get past the Andes Mountains by building a ropeway. While they faced some trials and tribulations along the way, they finally reached the epicenter of Medusa petrification from 3000 years ago.

Ad

The anime's previous episode focused on the Corn City team, who added a watchmaker to their ranks called Joel. Joel not only restored their Medusa device but also learned how it worked. Elsewhere, Senku and team reached the Andes Mountains and started scaling them.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5: The Kingdom of Science gets stuck in a "cross the river" puzzle

Kohaku as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5, titled Sickening Yet Beautiful, opened with Kohaku jumping from one mountain to another, scaling the long distance with a single leap. This development allowed them to tie a rope on the other side and create a ropeway using a cable.

Ad

Trending

While the ropeway was ready, there was a problem. The ropeway had a weight limit of 160 kilograms, and the only person who could tag along with Dr. Xeno was Hyoga. While the Kingdom of Science had gone through a lot with Hyoga, they were afraid to trust him. With that, they were stuck in a "cross the river" puzzle. Nevertheless, they had to allow the two to cross together.

Dr. Xeno and Hyoga as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Moments later, Suika fell off the ropeway due to a gust of wind, only for Kohaku to save her. At that moment, everyone feared that Hyoga would betray them. But to their surprise, he helped Kohaku, strengthening their bond as a team. Moments later, the Kingdom of Science finally crossed the Andes Mountains to reach the Amazon Forest.

Ad

With that, the team was finally safe from Stanley Snyder. However, they had another problem at hand: the dangerous insects and creatures of the Amazon Forest. Surprisingly, the most dangerous amongst them wasn't any huge mammal but the Army Ant. Senku and Chelsea later caught some of the Army Ants to create an insect repellent.

Senku Ishigami as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

After the long bike ride, it was time for the Kingdom of Science's final sprint towards the epicenter of the ancient petrification device. As part of this, they created a water slide and travelled to their destination through the river. In total, it took the Kingdom of Science about four months to travel from Japan to the epicenter of the petrification event. With that, they hoped they finally had some answers to the 3,000-year-old incident.

Ad

To their fortune, the Kingdom of Science indeed found the epicenter of the petrification incident. However, it was far different from what they imagined. While they thought they could expect a device or two, they instead found a pyramid of Medusa devices, which, as described by Kohaku, looked sickening yet beautiful.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More