Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 - Stanley captures Suika and Francois as Kohaku, Tsukasa, and Hyoga receive mortal blows

With the release of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8, the anime saw the Kingdom of Science face off against Stanley and co. While Suika and Francois were supposed to stay away from the Medusa Fort, they got caught. Soon after, Kohaku, Tsukasa, and Hyoga arrived to rescue them.

The anime's previous episode saw the Corn City team discover natural diamonds and use them to create the Medusa batteries. Elsewhere, the expedition team arrived at Araxa and created the Medusa Fort as a base for their fight against Stanley and others. Amidst this, Kaseki made a new discovery about the Medusa batteries.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 - Kohaku succeeds in destroying Stanley's communications

Charlotte and Suika as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8, titled What I Once Sought To Destroy, opened with Senku and team assigning Suika and Francois as the Kingdom of Science members to stay away from the Medusa Fort for their Petrification plan. However, just as the two started travelling away from their base, they spotted Stanley Snyder and his team.

While Suika and Francois planned to stay silent, Charlotte Bony from the American Colony got bitten by a poisonous spider. Hence, despite the risk, Suika chose to help Charlotte. Unfortunately, this development saw the American Colony soldiers surround Suika.

While Francois wished to save her, she was certain she would get shot down immediately. Hence, she threw her kitchen knife at Matsukaze to help him get free and help them. However, given the circumstances, Matsukaze freed Ginro instead.

Matsukaze as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While Ginro was scared to face off against the American Colony, he took down a few of them, only for him to be recaptured by Stanley. This development helped Francois realize that Stanley and his team weren't ruthless murderers but soldiers who made sure not to harm civilians and hostages. Hence, Francois came forward and labelled herself and Suika as non-combatants to give medical attention to the injured.

Given that Suika had indeed rescued Charlotte, Stanley decided not to shoot them. Instead, he added them to his hostages. It was only later revealed that Francois had sent out a radio message, giving Senku and others Stanley's location. Just as Senku and others deciphered the message, Kohaku rushed to the forest to rescue Suika and others. Soon after, Tsukasa and Hyoga joined her.

Tsukasa as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Given the circumstances, the one thing Kohaku, Tsukasa, and Hyoga planned on doing was to destroy Stanley's communications. If they succeeded in that, the Kingdom of Science could easily use Xeno to blackmail Stanley into surrendering. Hence, the moment Maya spotted the three, they headed straight into the battle.

While Tsukasa managed to knock down Maya, he was shot down by members of the American Colony. In the meantime, Stanley confronted Kohaku but was shielded by Hyoga. Lastly, despite everything she witnessed happening around her, Kohaku forced her way amongst the American Colony soldiers and destroyed their communication device. Soon after, even Kohaku was shot by Stanley.

The anime later revealed that while Tsukasa and Kohaku were at the brink of death, Hyoga had perished. Just before Tsukasa lost consciousness, he thought of how they could be saved using the Petrification device.

