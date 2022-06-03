Every Hokage in Naruto, ranked from most predictable to least

The Hokage's position in the Naruto series is given to the best Shinobi of Konohagakure, one who is capable of protecting the village and its peace. The Hokages in the series are some of the strongest characters in the entire Naruto universe. They've shown their ability to govern and help the village with administrative efforts as well.

While most Hokages are ranked and compared based on strength, there are other qualities on which the community has compared them. One comparison done by some members of the fanbase is predictability.

Some of these Hokages always behave in a particular manner, and their actions aren’t all that surprising. However, there are a few characters whose actions have shocked the entire fanbase. Let’s take a look at all the Hokages and rank them from the most predictable to the least.

Naruto: Ranking the Hokages based on predictability

7) Minato Namikaze (Fourth Hokage)

Minato was the Fourth Hokage of Konohagakure (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Minato as a character isn’t really predictable. His looks can be deceiving since he is quite gentle and kind and doesn’t have a frightening or intimidating demeanor. However, neighboring villages during wars put up a “flee on sight” order because of how strong Minato was.

However, his actions are undoubtedly predictable, and he usually did things keeping the village and his family’s safety in mind. He didn’t get to serve as a Hokage for long as he died pretty early in the series, but people weren’t surprised to see him sacrifice his life to save the village from the Nine-Tailed Beast.

6) Hashirama Senju (First Hokage)

Hashirama was the First Hokage of Konoha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

While Hashirama might seem like a high-spirited man who likes to joke around, he can get quite serious when it comes to matters that are important to him. He isn’t as unpredictable as some of the other characters on this list. Hashirama played a significant role in the formation of Konohagakure and the ideals that the current generation of citizens believe in.

He would never act out of character because he was modest and never sought the power to rule people or use it for purposes other than the peace of the village. Despite his strengths, he is someone who would rather talk things over in an attempt to achieve peace.

5) Tsunade Senju (Fifth Hokage)

Tsunade is the Fifth Hokage of Konoha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Tsunade is similar to her grandfather because she had a gambling addiction, but she is extremely reliable when it comes to serious matters. Tsunade was the Fifth Hokage of the village, and during her tenure, she did her best to safeguard Konoha.

She focused her efforts on intel to give the village an advantage if enemies threatened its peace and security. She wasn’t unpredictable for the most part and carried out her duties as a Hokage to the best of her abilities.

4) Hiruzen Sarutobi (Third Hokage)

Hiruzen was the Third Hokage (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

This is when the characters on this list get a little unpredictable. Hiruzen is the only character apart from Hashirama to receive the title of “God of Shinobi,” which in itself is telling. He is supposed to be a ridiculously strong character capable of performing every ninjutsu technique known to Konohagakure.

He was unpredictable in the series because of his potential, which was unknown to the viewers. Fans knew that he was strong, but he didn’t really showcase his strength in the series.

Naturally, anytime a radical element threatened the security and peace of the village, fans wanted to see just how strong Hiruzen was. In that sense, one could say that he was a little unpredictable, and that’s the way Kishimoto wrote this character.

3) Kakashi Hatake (Sixth Hokage)

Kakashi was the Sixth Hokage of Konoha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Kakashi is an extremely analytical character who will not let his emotions dictate his movements on the battlefield. There’s a reason why Kakashi is feared by so many able Shinobis worldwide.

One of the biggest reasons people consider him unpredictable is his fighting style. He certainly doesn’t shy away from taking the unconventional route to gain an advantage over his enemies.

Another reason he is unpredictable is his ability to copy jutsus. This seriously affects the confidence levels of his opponents, and we saw Zabuza panic when his jutsus were being copied. Kakashi also knows when to back down, doesn’t give in to pride, and risks his life in the process.

2) Tobirama Senju (Second Hokage)

Tobirama was the Second Hokage of Konoha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

One of the biggest reasons why Tobirama was unpredictable was his relationship with the Uchihas. He was a leader who wasn’t shy about expressing how he felt about the Uchiha clan, and they, too, didn’t trust him. Despite his demeanor, he is logical and analytical in everything he approaches.

He was often the voice of reason for Hashirama during his tenure as a Hokage. Tobirama is also responsible for a lot of the administrative work that went into the village.

Fans were always on the edge of their seats when they saw Tobirama because they knew what he was capable of as a Shinobi. The constant tension with the Uchihas was a big reason fans couldn’t predict his actions. This was one of the biggest reasons for his unpredictability.

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Seventh Hokage)

Naruto is the current Hokage of Konoha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

There is no doubt that Naruto is one of the most unpredictable characters. We all know that he’s not the smartest character in the series, and his actions are often dictated by the strong set of emotions that he’s feeling. He’s the type of character who would rush in without thinking if he knew that his friend was in danger.

The reason why he’s unpredictable is that he has his days when he’s able to strategize and then approach his opponent. He has zero hesitation in taking the unconventional route while fighting against some of the most formidable opponents.

It’s well-known that his fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki wasn’t handled well. Still, we cannot look away from the fact that he used the Reverse Harem jutsu to distract an opponent that threatened the very existence of humanity and its freedom.

