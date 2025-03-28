Every human Sung Jin-Woo killed in Solo Leveling anime

The Solo Leveling anime has yet to show every human that Sung Jin-Woo has killed, but it has already showcased a fair number. While the protagonist is frequently engaged in combat throughout the series, he seldom takes human lives, and when he does, it is mostly in a justified context, facing individuals who threaten his existence.

Moreover, every human killed by Sung Jin-Woo in the Solo Leveling anime has been a capable Hunter in their own right, making his victories even more significant. Furthermore, some of them were particularly strong, to the extent that the protagonist's defeats of them marked pivotal moments in his journey to become the strongest. It is also worth noting that this list is made in chronological order.

Disclaimer: This list is made in chronological order and contains spoilers for the series.

Every human Sung Jin-Woo killed in the Solo Leveling anime thus far and how

1. Hwang Dongsuk and his group of eight hunters (season 1, episode 6)

Hwang Dongsuk stood no chance against Sung Jin-Woo (Image via A-1 Pictures).

This event occurs early in the Solo Leveling anime and illustrates Sung Jin-Woo's gradual transformation from a weak Hunter into a powerful and ruthless fighter. He embarks on a dungeon raid with his friend Jin-Ho, but they are betrayed by Hwang Dongsuk and his group, who seemingly leave them to die in order to seize the spoils.

However, Dongsuk underestimated Jin-Woo's access to the System, and the protagonist swiftly defeated the monsters in that dungeon, including the Boss. Once that became apparent, the System issued him an emergency quest, instructing him to eliminate Dongsuk and his men, marking the first instance of him taking human lives in the Solo Leveling anime.

2. Kang Taeshik and a surviving rehabilitator (season 1, episode 9)

Kang Taeshik as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures).

In a few episodes of the Solo Leveling anime, after he murders Hwang Dongsuk and his men, Sung Jin-Woo embarks on another Dungeon raid with a group of familiar faces, though there is a new addition. This new member is Kang Taeshik, an inspector from the Hunter’s Association who rubs the protagonist the wrong way from the beginning.

It is eventually revealed in the Solo Leveling anime that Jin-Woo must kill Taeshik, leading to what is arguably his hardest battle up to that point in the story. Afterward, Jin-Woo captures the surviving rehabilitator and tosses him into the lair of the Dungeon boss, as he was also involved in Taeshik's antics.

3. Kim Chul (season 2, episode 2)

Kim Chul as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures).

During the second season of the Solo Leveling anime, Sung Jin-Woo faced off against one of the members of the White Tiger Guild, an A-Rank Hunter named Kim Chul. He was a Hunter who ventured out alone during the Red Gate arc and happened to ran into the protagonist, leading to a misunderstanding that resulted in a confrontation.

Kim Chul attacked Sung Jin-Woo while he was battling the boss of the Red Gate, Baruka, alongside one of his Shadows, Igris. This resulted in Kim Chul's death. Eventually, Jin-Woo transforms the character into another Shadow called Iron.

Final thoughts

Every human Sung Jin-Woo killed in the Solo Leveling anime was, more or less, quite justified since he was acting in self-defense. These confrontations also illustrated how low some Hunters can stoop to achieve their goals during Dungeon raids and highlight the protagonist's ruthless nature.

