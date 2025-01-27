Why did Dongsuk betray Jinwoo in Solo Leveling? Explained

Solo Leveling fans often ask why Dongsuk betrayed Jinwoo so early in the series, even though the protagonist didn't have a prominent role then. After all, Jinwoo was only beginning to understand the nature of the System and getting stronger but had yet to put these abilities into action while being with other Hunters.

But the straight answer is that Dongsuk betrays Jinwoo because he is greedy and wants to make more money by taking him and Yoo Jinho out during a raid at a Dungeon. While this character doesn't have much impact on the story through his actions, it makes Jinwoo realize the cruel Hunter world and sets up his future clash with Hwang Dongsoo.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and contains spoilers for the series.

Dongsuk's role in Solo Leveling explained

Hwang Dongsuk is introduced in the series' early days when Sung Jinwoo was learning the ropes of the System and getting stronger training set by set. In the Dungeons and Lizards arc, Dongsuk leads a team to raid a Dungeon, and Jinwoo and Yoo Jinho tag along as part of the party.

The pivotal moment for Hwang Dongsuk's character is when he decides to leave Jinwoo and Jinho to die as they deal with the boss of the Dungeon while trying to collect the spoils. This is the beginning of the protagonist's friendship with Jinho and the first betrayal in the story.

Notably, Sung Jinwoo has always had suspicions about Dongsuk. Eventually, he realized that the latter and his men were Hunters who used weaker people to get money in their missions. Dongsuk also wanted to prove to his brother that he was a capable Hunter despite being a mere C-Rank, but Sung Jinwoo ultimately murdered him.

How Dongsuk's death created more problems for Jinwoo

One major reason why many fans ask why Dongsuk betrayed Jinwoo is because of the somewhat big ramifications this has in the Solo Leveling series. One of the most notorious is that Sung Jinwoo experiences the harsh nature of the Hunter world and how far some colleagues can go for money. This arc also establishes his friendship with Yoo Jinho.

The biggest consequence of this character's death is the introduction of his younger brother, Hwang Dongsoo, who returns to South Korea from the United States to avenge his sibling. He was one of the strongest S-Rank Hunters and even devised a plan to take the protagonist's life.

