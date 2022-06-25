The kindness of the Straw Hat Pirates is one of the fundamental characteristics of the main cast of One Piece, author Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus. Although each member of the Straw Hat Pirates has a completely unique personality, they all share this characteristic.

Each character exhibits at least a minimal amount of kindness at some point throughout the series, while some are obviously overall nicer and gentler than others. That being said, there is a certain hierarchy among the Straw Hat Pirates as well, all based on their levels of kindness and rudeness.

Here is a list of every Straw Hat Pirate in One Piece, ranked based on kindness.

A surprising Straw Hat solidifies his rank as the kindest of the group in One Piece

10) Zoro



While Zoro is undoubtedly a kind person, he has the unfortunate role of being the big brother of the Straw Hats, who gets serious when the situation warrants it. Because of this, his kindness typically comes across as tough love, which isn't at all kind.

Nevertheless, he’s still a kind individual when he wants to be, as seen multiple times throughout the One Piece series. Unfortunately, his role in the crew as the older, responsible brother forces this aspect of his personality to be pushed aside quite often.

9) Sanji



Discussing Sanji in the context of kindness is really interesting. While he is incredibly respectful towards the Straw Hat women throughout the series, he often doesn’t treat the men of the crew in the same manner. This biased treatment applies to others outside of the Straw Hat Pirates as well.

Additionally, the kindness he exhibits towards women usually devolves into something not very uncharacteristic of him, his bloody-nosed, heart-eyed antics, following which he almost harasses the same women. Although he exhibits some level of kindness, there’s too much else muddying the water to honestly rank Sanji higher than this.

8) Jinbe

Jinbe, one of the oldest and most experienced members of the Straw Hat crew, plays a similar role to Zoro as an older brother within the crew. The reason for his higher ranking is partly due to his jovial nature. He is frequently seen laughing and smiling, even in the worst of situations.

Additionally, this role of his is primarily restricted to Luffy, as seen in the Post Marineford arc when he helps the Supernova to remember he still has his crew. Zoro, on the other hand, acts as the big brother for the entire crew, hence their difference in rank here.

7) Usopp



While Usopp isn’t necessarily mean throughout the series, he isn’t exactly kind either. There are some moments that show his nicer side, but these are primarily restricted to the Syrup Village arc, when he was first being introduced and characterized.

There are additional instances throughout the series where some kindness can be seen, but these are generally infrequent given the series’ overall length. As a result, Usopp’s lower-middle rank seems appropriate for one who doesn’t really exhibit his meanness, but doesn’t show he can be particularly kind outside of Syrup Village either.

6) Brook



Despite his impulse to ask for a peek of undergarments throughout the series, Brook is still gentlemanly enough to earn a middle-of-the-pack ranking on this list. He’s very rarely shown to be anything but cheerful and positive throughout the series, and even in those few moments which exist he’s far from anything that can be called the opposite of kind.

However, his persistent request to see women's underwear comes across as insulting. Most readers find this to be annoying, however some don't mind it all that much. He is almost dead center on this list since asking someone for their undergarments when you first meet them or see them is neither polite nor appropriate.

5) Franky



The always-energetic, unyieldingly-positive Franky marks the first entry in the top half of One Piece’s kindest Straw Hat Pirates, and rightfully so. Even when crying, he does it kind of gleefully. There's a certain kindness about him which is rarely seen among other characters in the series.

A key part of his character is his positivity and overall outlook, inherently making him one of the kinder characters in the series. Despite being a cyborg on the outside, his human heart shines through in his actions, deeds and words to those around him.

4) Nami



Despite the often rough exterior, Nami is undoubtedly one of the kindest Straw Hat Pirates in the series. Her upbringing made her no stranger to misfortune, which made her particularly sympathetic to the other kids in the series who had a turbulent childhood.

This shines through in the Punk Hazard arc, where she expresses a deep desire to rescue the children Caesar had captured. Nami's interactions with Otama and other young children during the Wano arc further exemplify this kindness. While there is a certain ruthlessness to her, it’s undoubtedly overshadowed by her clearly evident kindness.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

Somewhat surprisingly, the Straw Hat captain isn’t quite the kindest of the crew, even if he is high on the list. For readers of the series, several instances of Luffy’s kindness have already popped into their minds by now. From helping princesses find who they are to saving a country because he promised someone he would, there are plenty of instances of Luffy’s kindness and compassion.

However, there are also instances where his harsh, right-to-the-point attitude cuts through and overshadows his kindness. One key example is when he meets Otama and lets her know about Ace's death, doing so quite crassly considering the age of who he’s telling. Despite these moments existing, he’s still easily one of the crew’s kindest members.

2) Nico Robin



Similar to Nami, Robin has had an incredibly rough childhood upbringing and overall life, up until meeting the Straw Hats of course. However, her life was truly a living hell before that, constantly being on the run and being used as a bargaining chip or get-rich-quick scheme by those who offered her help.

Despite those years conferring upon her, the moniker of “Devil Child,” they actually made Robin into the kind, gentle person fans see her become in the contemporary series. Upon coming to terms with her past and accepting the Straw Hats as her family, she becomes much kinder, gentler, and more relaxed following these internal conflicts throughout the Water 7 saga.

1) Tony Tony Chopper



However, the kindest Straw Hat Pirate is undoubtedly the ship’s doctor, Tony Tony Chopper. One of the most telling reasons for his earning the top spot came during the Onigashima Raid, when Queen unleashed the Ice Oni plague.

Chopper promises to and eventually does save both friends and foes with the antidote to the plague, showing his commitment to doctorly duties. There are numerous other instances in the series where he demonstrates his kindness, all of which have a feel that is comparable to what he did in Onigashima. Chopper is without a doubt the most kind Straw Hat Pirate in One Piece.

