Food for the Soul episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tokyo MX will premiere Food for the Soul episode 12 on June 28, 2025, and Crunchyroll will begin international streaming on June 29. Viewers of episode eleven witnessed a heartwarming Christmas celebration at Mako's apartment after the group helped her through a delivery mishap involving her winter vegetables.
As Nana, Shinon, and Tsutsuji got locked in the university building late at night, they discovered campus rumors weren't always true. The Christmas party featured homemade dishes, Santa costumes, and gift exchanges, culminating with Sakura's surprise compost delivery for Mako's struggling balcony plants.
Food for the Soul episode 12 promises to wrap up the season with meaningful New Year festivities and culinary traditions.
Food for the Soul Episode 12: Release Date and Time
The twelfth and final episode of Food for the Soul will be broadcast on its usual Saturday time slot on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 on June 28, 2025. Food for the Soul episode 12 becomes available for streaming at 12:30 a.m. JST on June 29, 2025. ABC TV will feature the episode in its Sunday evening anime programming block while Nagoya TV continues its regular broadcast.
The international fans can stream on Crunchyroll. The international release schedule for Food for the Soul episode 12 will appear at these specific times:
Where to Watch Food for the Soul Episode 12?
The Food for the Soul episode 12 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X as per schedule. New episodes become available shortly after their Japanese release, while Crunchyroll serves as their primary international distributor. Aniplus Asia broadcasts Food for the Soul via Plus Media Networks Asia across Southeast Asia.
Food for the Soul has increased its worldwide availability thanks to multiple major streaming platforms obtaining regional broadcasting rights. Viewers need to verify if their favorite anime streaming services offer Food for the Soul officially within their local area.
Food for the Soul Episode 11 Recap
In episode 11 of Food for the Soul, Mako notices her winter balcony vegetables are struggling and reaches out to Sakura from the Agriculture Club for help. Nana, Shinon, and Tsutsuji are locked in the school building after a night of studying.
Fearing the worst that a rule says students are liable to have their clubs disbanded for being in the school after hours, they try to escape and get caught by a clerk. It is later revealed that the rumour was not true, and he tells them to come to him next time they need help.
Days later, the group plans a Christmas party at Mako’s apartment. After decorating, Mako misses the delivery of Shinon’s present and feels devastated. Shinon comforts her, saying it’s okay to give it later. During the party, a package arrives, assumed to be the missing gift, but it’s compost from Sakura for Mako’s plants.
What to Expect from Food for the Soul Episode 12 (Speculative)
This episode focuses on their Christmas, so next episode will most likely focus on their food trip for the New Year. Food for the Soul episode 12 is the last episode of the season, so a New Year celebration would be a great way to end the season.
We might see traditional Japanese New Year food, friends bonding and a satisfying ending to the girls' adventure as they celebrate the new year together with a good food experience and some memorable moments.
