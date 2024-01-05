Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17: Sein part ways as the Elfen Mage continues her journey to Aüberst

Following a break the previous week, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17 was released on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST. It was released on NTV, starting the show's second course. Picking up events from the previous installment, the episode saw Sein deciding to go separate ways to search for his best friend, the Gorilla Warrior.

Besides exploring Sein and his dynamics with Frieren, the latest installment saw the elven mage and Stark taking care of Fern, who got ill amid the journey. However, the thousand-year-old mage applied her vast knowledge and found the cure.

Just like the previous episodes, Madhouse didn't fail to capture the iconic moments from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17. The esteemed studio brought alive the panels and gave their signature touch to mesmerize the audience.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17 highlights: Sein leaves the party to search for his best friend

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17 kicked off with Sein having trouble deciding whether or not he should go to Tür and search for his best friend, the Gorilla Warrior. However, it was in the opposite direction from Aüberst, the city where the elven mage and others were going.

As such, if he were to go to Tür, he had to leave the party. Nonetheless, he came along on this journey to look for his friend in the first place. While Sein was in dilemma, Fern advised him to decide a day later since the sun was about to set.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17 revealed that Stark had rented a cabin in the settlement for them to rest. Inside the cabin, the group prepared a sumptuous meal and had a memorable time. However, it got chilly, and they feared whether or not they would have to wait for the winter to pass again.

Frieren as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Image via Madhouse)

The elven mage assured her party that everything would be fine unless a blizzard hit. Unfortunately, her fears came true the very next day. The sheer cold wave prevented them from leaving the settlement.

It was also revealed that the cold waves in that area could last up to a month. Fortunately for the elf, the settlement offered a variety of magic-related items for her to stay interested in. With nowhere to go for a while, the party indulged in various activities in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17.

Gradually, the cold wave subsided, and it was almost time to leave the cabin. For the final time, Sein performed his role as a peacemaker when a fight started between Fern and Stark. Following this, he shared an introspective conversation with Frieren.

Sein, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17 (Image via Madhouse)

Sein inquired of the elven mage why she paid him so much attention when she asked him to join her party. The mage told him that his refusal to go on an adventure reminded her a lot of herself before she had set off to defeat the Demon King with Himmel.

Frieren hated how similar Sein was to her, and that's why she wanted to give him a chance. It was something Himmel would have done as well, as the elven mage felt. Following this conversation, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17 skipped time to the next day.

As was evident, Sein decided to embark on a new journey to Tür and find his old friend, the Gorilla Warrior. He bade farewell to the group but promised to reunite someday.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17: Fern gets ill during the journey to Aüberst

After walking non-stop through the picturesque pathway of the Offeen Mountain Range, the elven mage and Fern decided to rest for a while. Stark, who prepared the meal for everyone in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17, noticed that Fern was unwell.

Later, Frieren checked on the young mage and found that she had developed a fever. Thankfully, Sein had left them some notes about herbs, which came in handy. After going through the notes, she deduced that Fern had a normal cold. However, they needed to prepare herbs.

Frieren and Fern, as seen in episode 17 (Image via Madhouse)

At that moment in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17, the elven mage remembered gathering herbs with Himmel somewhere around that area. However, before searching for them, it was essential to get Fern to a warm area. Fortunately, they found a residence deep inside the mountains.

The elven mage asked the house lady whether or not she knew about the location of an Icicle Cherry Blossom tree around the area. The woman revealed the tree's location and Frieren decided to search for the herbs there.

Frieren holding Fern's hands in episode 17 (Image via Madhouse)

Before leaving, she tightly held Fern's hands, almost treating her like a child. While searching for the ingredients/herbs, Stark asked Frieren why she held Fern's hands, given she never treated her like a child.

A flashback in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17 revealed that the elven mage once faced a similar gesture from Himmel when she was ill. Moreover, it was the only way she knew to ease her pain. Stark affirmed that people do need emotional support at times.

Frieren and her party, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Image via Madhouse)

After a long search, the elven mage found the ingredients she was looking for. She returned to the cabin and administered the medicine to Fern, who felt better than before. Feeling rejuvenated, the young mage and the others decided to continue their journey to the City of Aüberst.

