From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Casey Mendez
Modified Jan 17, 2025 09:30 GMT
Grace Auvergne (Image via Ajia-do)
Grace Auvergne (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3 will premiere on January 24, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will first air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS. Following its Japanese release, it will be released in different parts of the world.

North American fans can find it on Hidive, while South and Southeast Asian fans can stream the episode on Muse Communications. Elsewhere, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3.

The previous episode properly introduced the romance options in the Otome Game that Kenzaboro was in. It teased the series' take on magic— which will likely be an important aspect later—and glimpsed the true nature of Grace Auvergne. As guessed, she wasn't always strict and short to everyone, but different. However, the requirement to be a "lady" forced her to change.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3: Release date and time

Virgile Vierge (Image via Ajia-do)
Virgile Vierge (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3 is scheduled to release on January 24, 2025, at 12:26 am JST, to be accurate. For ease of conversion, 12.30 am JST has been widely accepted to gauge global release times. It is one of the many series releasing as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup.

Depending on where viewers are located, From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3 will be released either before or on January 24, 2025. Here are the various release times in different parts of the world:

Time Zone
Release Time
Release Day
Release Date
Japanese Standard Time
12:30 am
FridayJanuary 24, 2025
Pacific Standard Time
07:30 am
ThursdayJanuary 23, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time
03:30 am
ThursdayJanuary 23, 2025
Central Standard Time
09:30 am
ThursdayJanuary 23, 2025
Indian Standard Time
09:00 pm
 ThursdayJanuary 23, 2025
Philippine Time
11:30 pm
 ThursdayJanuary 23, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time
02:00 am
 FridayJanuary 24 2025

Where to watch Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3

Anna Doll (Image via Ajia-do)
Anna Doll (Image via Ajia-do)

Animated by Ajia-do Animation Works, From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3 will premiere first on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on its 28 affiliates. This includes MBS and TBS. For those in North America, Sentai Filmworks has licensed Hidive to stream the episode. Muse Communications has done the same in South and Southeast Asia.

For viewers in other parts of the world, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3 so they don't miss it.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 2 recap

The game&#039;s romance options (Image via Ajia-do)
The game's romance options (Image via Ajia-do)

Titled Dad becomes a sorcerer, the episode began with a brief look into Kenzaboro Tondabayashi's old life. As a 52-year-old salaryman, he was a fairly simple individual— walked to work to stay healthy, preferred an abacus to sort papers, happily ate the canteen's curry and thanked the chef, worked some more, and clocked out. Overall, he was content with this life— until he got isekai'd.

Now, he was Grace Auvergne and yet intended to fulfill his duties, but he wasn't sure what to do in that world. He didn't know much of Otome Game settings, but he knew about the romance options— Virgile Vierge, Auguste Lion, Richard Verseau, and Pierre Gemeaux. Student Council President, Virgile, offered the two girls positions in the council.

Now, Grace (Kenzaboro) knew that Anna needed to end up with one of the heroes, and that it was the villainess' job to stop that. But instead of shooting down Anna's offer to join, Grace gave it an unexpected boost, earning praise from the noblemen. The blonde was to impart the etiquette of nobles unto the commoner. Moving forward, the scene shifted to the girls in Magic Class.

Josette (Image via Ajia-do)
Josette (Image via Ajia-do)

After being explained how magic worked in that world, the students, including Grace (Kenzaboro) and Anna, tried, but a mishap from one student led to a golem being unleashed. Nervous and unable to react, Grace (Kenzaboro) stepped up to Anna's Magic Circle and managed to stop the Golem, impressing everyone. Essentially, Magic was quite simple and allowed minor errors.

The next character properly introduced was Josette, a maid-in-training for the Auvergne household. She felt that Grace (Kenzaboro) was behaving oddly— instead of reprimanding her, Grace (Kenzaboro) gracefully thanked her. But this was the situation all around— the maids felt that Grace (Kenzaboro) was being nice to them as they might be getting fired. This made Josette even more nervous.

She spilled tea and was helped by Grace (Kenzaboro), being consoled that she wouldn't be fired or anything of the sort. Next, the pair set off to Meister Walz to fix the broken kettle. As it stands, young Grace Auvergne would visit Walz and other craftsmen/gardeners to watch them work. However, becoming a "lady" compelled her to change, turning her strict, but Grace's true nature was gentle.

What to expect from From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3

Anna and Grace (Image via Ajia-do)
Anna and Grace (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3 will likely delve some more into the magic aspect of the story. In a series like this, magic is an integral part of the narrative, offering a power system as well as opening the doors to creativity in its use. As such, both Grace (Kenzaboro) and Anna should learn more about it in the next bits.

Further, From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3 should also shed some more light on the romance options, especially Virgile and Auguste. Finally, From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime episode 3 might also feature Kenzaboro bringing something from his world to the Otome Game world. This is a common Isekai trope— the person Isekai'd applying their known concepts to the new world.

