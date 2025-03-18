Fujimoto may have teased Denji saving Asa all along (& Chainsaw Man Part 2's early chapters prove it)

Chainsaw Man Part 2 has continued the trend of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's brilliance in foreshadowing and hiding details in plain sight. Be it for character developments or future events, the mangaka always seems to have something up his sleeve that wows fans at each turn. The latest topic of intrigue was the Death Devil's introduction and her surprising appearance.

But that isn't what the focus of this feature will be, as this one will delve into a theory that speculates a greater development. This Chainsaw Man Part 2 theory refers to previous chapters that might have hinted at a part of the manga's conclusion. In essence, Denji could end up saving up Asa against all odds and in an odd way.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the author's opinion.

Chainsaw Man Part 2: Early chapters might have hinted at Denji saving Asa

Asa and Denji in Chainsaw Man Part 2 (Image via Viz Media)

To dive right in, it looks likely that Denji will end up refusing Yoru's Makima-esque offer. Previously, Yoru offered Denji physical intimacy in exchange for him defeating the Death Devil. This disturbingly aligns with what Makima presented to him concerning the Gun Devil in Chainsaw Man Part 1. As fans know, that deal turned out very differently.

Moving on, the hypothesis is that Denji will decline Yoru's offer and save her by splitting her head in two. As bizarre as it sounds, there is evidence, which upon looking back seems like masterful foreshadowing, to back up this claim. To begin with, in Chainsaw Man chapter 103, Denji splits a cake in half with his hands and in the following chapter, Yoru dons a shirt saying "cake", thereby sparking curiosity.

Next, when examining the artwork for Chainsaw Man Part 2's release, Asa looks directly at Chainsaw Man whose chainsaw go straight through the top of her head. Moreover, as Yoru states upon her introduction, she left half of Asa's brain intact after taking over the other half. With this as evidence, it does fuel the speculation that Denji will need to separate Asa, quite literally, to save her.

Can something this extreme happen?

Asa Mitaka (Image via Viz Media)

On the surface, this might seem a tad bit extreme. The idea of Denji having literally split Asa in half to save her would equate to him ending both Asa and Yoru for good. However, given their importance, they may stick around till the end. Also, Denji and Asa are yet to confront their feelings for one another so Fujimoto possibly won't rule the girl out yet.

But then again, the evidence provided is compelling. Rather than split her down the middle, Denji, or rather Pochita, might know of a way to save Asa. Since her brief outburst in chapter 193, Yoru's "horrible plans" haven't been revealed yet. It cannot be that Denji/Pochita take this lightly, especially given how unpredictable the War Devil has proved to be.

All in all, it is more plausible that the narrative later finally explains Yoru and Asa's dynamic, considering that they are neither Fiends nor Hybrids. Just like Pochita is Denji's heart, Yoru and Asa could be on a similar plane. But true enough, it won't be anyone but Denji who ends up saving Asa from Yoru and her unpleasant plans to face off against the War Devil in a legendary showdown.

Final Thoughts

Himeno (Image via MAPPA)

In conclusion, while the speculation that Denji literally splits Asa in half to save her may seem a little far-fetched, the premise of them being separated fits within the unpredictable and symbolic storytelling bounds of the series. Fujimoto's history of foreshadowing major events in the subtlest of ways, and the evidence presented makes this an interesting possibility.

But considering Asa's importance and her unresolved relationship with Denji, it is more likely that the story will explore something deeper between her and Yoru rather than outright destruction. Chainsaw Man has kept the dynamic between Fiends, Hybrids, and Devils as a core theme, and Denji being the one who defies expectation makes him the key to Asa’s fate. Be it an appalling twist or an emotional resolution, Denji will be pivotal in Asa’s survival.

