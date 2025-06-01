Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8: D joins the Monster Protection Society as the final battle begins

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8, titled Come and Join the Monsters! premiered on June 1, 2025, and marked the actual encounter between the Dragon Keepers and the Monster Protection Society.

Ad

Although the Dragon Keepers held confidence in their ability to shape public opinion, society outsmarted them, essentially leading to their downfall. This was something that D had been pursuing since the beginning.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 highlights

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8: Red Keeper (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 picked up from the ending of episode 7, with Usukubo leading both D and Hisui into the Monster Protection Society Headquarters. Although Hisui and D didn't think much about the visit, the actual chairman of the Monster Protection Society, Yakushi Usukubo, soon appeared for a talk.

Ad

Trending

While D initially didn't hold a high opinion of society, their understanding of the "monsters" as living beings with aspirations, dreams, and a right to live swayed D's opinion. Unfortunately, Yakushi's rambling about the monsters concluded with him painting them as "pitiful" creatures. He said they couldn't survive and break out of the Dragon Keepers' oppression if the other humans didn't lend a hand.

Yakushi Taking D's autograph (Image via Yostar Pictures)

This single notion undid every bit of support D had gained for them. As Hisui and D tried to leave, Yakushi revealed how the entire thing was a setup meant to keep Hisui and D as hostages. The other members of the Monster Protection Society soon surrounded both Hisui and D.

Ad

Although Hisui claimed that she wouldn't hurt harmless civilians like them, all of the society members revealed that they had divine artifacts embedded in them and posed a threat.

Kanon Hisui as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Soon enough, a fight between Hisui and the members of society broke out, and Hisui easily gained the upper hand. Amidst all the commotion, D had somehow managed to take Yakushi himself hostage, essentially putting a pause on the altercation.

Ad

Unfortunately, a boss monster soon appeared and defeated Hisui while teleporting D and Yakushi to a different location. After being teleported, Yakushi attacks D, only to find out that he is a "fighter," one of the monsters that the society revered. Yakushi goes on to reveal that he had been a fan of the original Dragon Keeper TV show and had rooted for the monsters' side, revealing that he was essentially a monster fanboy.

Ad

Soon, Yakushi and D return to their original place, only to find a severely injured Hisui still being pummeled by the boss monsters. Using Yakushi's reverence for monsters, D cuts a deal with them to keep Hisui alive as a hostage while he himself joins the society.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8: Yakushi and Hwalipon (Image via Yostar Pictures)

These events then cascade into the Monster Protection Society, revealing the Dragon Keepers as a villainous group. This is because the still-unstable Red Keeper tore away Yakushi's arm while on air.

Ad

Sometime later, the Monster Protection Society reveals that they planned for every single human to turn into monsters as atonement. The episode ends with the reveal of the Monster Protection Society collaborating with Hwalipon to turn hundreds of humans into kaiju as the Dragon Keepers wait to launch a counterattack.

Final Thoughts

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 finally revealed the truth behind the Monster Protection Society's motivations. It also simultaneously kicked off the final sequence of the arc. The upcoming episodes follow an all-out war between the Rangers and the Monster Protection Society.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More