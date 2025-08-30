Grand Blue season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grand Blue season 2 episode 9 is scheduled to be released on September 2, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers residing in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo MX and other local television channels. Global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Kitahara received a substantial amount of screen time in the latest episode. As expected, the viewers got an idea of his working conditions since he had to report to Butsujima. In an attempt to make an impression on her coworker, she gave diving a shot. However, it was safe to say that things did not go her way. Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 9 ahead of its release.

Ad

Trending

Grand Blue season 2 episode 9 release details

Iori Kitahara as seen in the anime series (Image via Liber and Zero-G)

As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 9 will be released on September 2, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most countries will be able to access the episode on September 1, 2025. The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 9, along with the corresponding time zones, are as follows:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Monday September 1, 2025 Central Standard Time 11 am Monday September 1, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Monday September 1, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4 pm Monday September 1, 2025 Central European Summer Time 6 pm Monday September 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:30 pm Monday September 1, 2025 Philippine Time 12 am Tuesday September 2, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am Tuesday September 2, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 9?

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Summer may be over, but the party is just getting started! ☀️ Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 premieres July 7 🎆

Ad

As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2, episode 9, on Tokyo MX on September 2, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode simultaneously with the previous television channel. MBS will broadcast the episode on September 3, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episodes 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.

International audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. This platform does not offer episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will need to subscribe to the paid services to access the episodes. Furthermore, the streaming platform is only available in select regions

Ad

A brief recap of Grand Blue season 2 episode 8

Butsujima and Iori as seen in the anime series (Image via Zero-G and Liber)

The latest episode began with a montage of Iori’s routine at his new part-time job. Things were quite difficult for Iori since Butsujima forced him to perform impossible tasks in the name of training. Furthermore, he was humiliated in front of his friends when they came to support him. However, the episode then shifted its focus to Naomi, who was Butsujima’s colleague in the restaurant.

Ad

Iori and Naomi had a passion for diving. This led to Naomi visiting the Grand Blue diving store and meeting some of Iori’s friends. All of them, including Butsujima, went diving, and the entire group had an incredible experience. Furthermore, the seasoned divers appreciated Naomi’s skills. Throughout the episode, it seemed like Naomi developed feelings for Chisa. However, the concluding scene showcased his true intentions. Naomi had developed romantic feelings for Iori, and this revelation shocked viewers.

Ad

What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 9?

The upcoming episode could focus on Naomi’s interest in Iori Kitahara. Their interactions would be quite entertaining if Naomi confessed to Iori. Furthermore, seeing Aina’s reaction to these events would be another source of laughter for the viewers. Butsujima is currently interested in Naomi, which means fans will be treated to an active love triangle.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Ad

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohan Jagannath Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.



He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.



Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.



In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing. Know More