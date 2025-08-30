Grand Blue season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grand Blue season 2 episode 9 is scheduled to be released on September 2, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers residing in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo MX and other local television channels. Global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.
Kitahara received a substantial amount of screen time in the latest episode. As expected, the viewers got an idea of his working conditions since he had to report to Butsujima. In an attempt to make an impression on her coworker, she gave diving a shot. However, it was safe to say that things did not go her way. Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 9 ahead of its release.
Grand Blue season 2 episode 9 release details
As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 9 will be released on September 2, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most countries will be able to access the episode on September 1, 2025. The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 9, along with the corresponding time zones, are as follows:
Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 9?
As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2, episode 9, on Tokyo MX on September 2, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode simultaneously with the previous television channel. MBS will broadcast the episode on September 3, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episodes 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.
International audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. This platform does not offer episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will need to subscribe to the paid services to access the episodes. Furthermore, the streaming platform is only available in select regions
A brief recap of Grand Blue season 2 episode 8
The latest episode began with a montage of Iori’s routine at his new part-time job. Things were quite difficult for Iori since Butsujima forced him to perform impossible tasks in the name of training. Furthermore, he was humiliated in front of his friends when they came to support him. However, the episode then shifted its focus to Naomi, who was Butsujima’s colleague in the restaurant.
Iori and Naomi had a passion for diving. This led to Naomi visiting the Grand Blue diving store and meeting some of Iori’s friends. All of them, including Butsujima, went diving, and the entire group had an incredible experience. Furthermore, the seasoned divers appreciated Naomi’s skills. Throughout the episode, it seemed like Naomi developed feelings for Chisa. However, the concluding scene showcased his true intentions. Naomi had developed romantic feelings for Iori, and this revelation shocked viewers.
What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 9?
The upcoming episode could focus on Naomi’s interest in Iori Kitahara. Their interactions would be quite entertaining if Naomi confessed to Iori. Furthermore, seeing Aina’s reaction to these events would be another source of laughter for the viewers. Butsujima is currently interested in Naomi, which means fans will be treated to an active love triangle.
