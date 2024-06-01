How did Choji survive eating the red pill in Naruto? Explained

How did Choji survive after consuming the red pill, a question that speaks to a number of Naruto fans, is a tale of courage and resilience to defend one’s comrades. Choji Akimichi's choice to take the red pill was a crucial one that demonstrated the depth of his character and the strength of the bonds he shared with his allies in the world of shinobi.

Choji survived eating the red pill because of Lady Tsunade's advanced medical ninjutsu and the Nara clan's secret medicinal preparation manual. The Akimichi clan is unique for its techniques of body manipulation that make them stand out from others.

The red pill is the most powerful and hazardous of the three colored pills used by them to boost their fighting abilities. But there's a price to pay for this since the red pill is poison that can kill people.

How Choji survived the red pill in Naruto, explained

Choji undergoing treatment under Tsunade (Image via Studio Pierrot)

How did Choji survive the battle against Jirobo, one of the Sound Four, after being pushed to his limits? He ingested the red pill in a desperate attempt to save his friends and carry out his duty as it enabled him to gain explosive strength, speed, and butterfly-like chakra wings.

The pills are exclusive to the Akimichi clan and Choji was hesitant to use them because of their harsh side effects. Jirobo pulled at his strings with his mockery of Shikamaru, whom Choji greatly respected as a friend and leader, forcing him to act.

The two main reasons Choji survived are Lady Tsunade's advanced medical ninjutsu and the Nara clan's secret medicinal preparation manual. With her unmatched medical skills, Tsunade was able to neutralize the effects of the pill and prevent Choji's body from being harmed.

Additionally, the timely retrieval of the fallen ninjas by the members of the Sand village played a crucial part in the team's survival. Choji's recovery was also greatly aided by the Nara clan's knowledge and thorough day-to-day research. This demonstrates the value of interclan cooperation and proficiency in medical ninjutsu in the world of Naruto.

Why the pills were never used again, explored

The three pills as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The pills were used by Choji Akimichi at a crucial point in the Sasuke Recovery Mission. The only reason he ate the pill was because he faced insurmountable odds while trying to defeat Jirobo. It was his last resort to gain immense power.

The serious health risks associated with the pills were the main reason why they were never used again. Specifically, the red pill was akin to poison that could kill a person with very little chance of recovery. The safety and necessity of the pills were reevaluated in the wake of Choji's experience with the red pill.

Choji's survival was a miracle and it was all thanks to Tsunade and Shikaku's combined efforts and cooperation. It is a remarkable feat that showcases the power of friendship and healing in the Naruto universe.

Furthermore, the skills and abilities of ninja warriors changed along with the ninja world. Known for their inventiveness, the Akimichi clan created new techniques to control their chakra without using such risky tactics. They were no longer dependent on pills to convert their body weight into chakra thanks to advancements in calorie control techniques.

Secondly, the Akimichi clan may have realized the drawbacks of relying solely on the pills from a tactical point of view. Even though they provided great strength, they did not guarantee victory over quick or long-range opponents. The clan's priorities likely changed to more adaptable and long-lasting fighting techniques that didn't endanger their health.

Furthermore, because of the strong links that existed between the Yamanaka, Nara, and Akimichi clans, their combined tactics developed to depend more on team-based strategies than on individual power boosts. The clans' combined strength grew to be a more precious resource than the dangerous and fleeting power of the pills.

