How old is Boruto after time skip? Naruto's son's current age explained

How old is Boruto after the time skip? This question has been bothering every fan of the series after the Omnipotence incident that happened in the series, which resulted in the time skip.

For those who do not know, the time skip consisted of 4 years, meaning that the protagonist aged considerably and nurtured his abilities with his teacher, Sasuke. Before the time skip, the protagonist was 12 years old, so after the time skip, the protagonist was 16 years old.

Moreover, after the time skip, the protagonist returns to the Hidden Leaf Village as a different person. He became more mature, his personality became more collected, and he had his hand over every technique that his teacher taught him without depending on karma for power.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

How old is Boruto after time skip?

The protagonist as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Uzumaki is the central protagonist of the Boruto franchise. As fans already know, the protagonist is the son of the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. During the first series of this franchise, the protagonist was a 12-year-old boy who had a spoiled personality, but everything changed after the attack of Momoshiki, and he learned the importance of having a father in life.

But this wasn't the last problem in the protagonist's life. After this fight, Momoshiki resided inside him and waited for his revival. Things weren't going well until Eida used her Omnipotence ability on Kawaki, which replaced his existence with that of the protagonist, and Kawaki became the son of Naruto Uzumaki.

This results in the protagonist being forced out of the village by everyone. Still, Sasuke decides to tag alongside him because his daughter, Sarada, senses something is wrong with what is happening. Sasuke decides to train the protagonist so he can one day return to the village stronger than before.

After the protagonist was banished from the village, 4 years passed, which was the time skip of the series. He returned and had to fight Code immediately. Fortunately, the protagonist wasn't the same person as he utterly defeated the villain in their initial exchange of blows. Considering how the protagonist was 12 years old before, he returned as a 16-year-old teenager.

Exploring Boruto's strength after time skip

The protagonist as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

To no one's surprise, the protagonist is bound to become stronger after the time skip, as his teacher is the Uchiha prodigy, Uchiha Sasuke. During the 4 year time skip, the Uchiha taught him every possible technique he could.

As their training reached an end, the protagonist asked for more from his teacher, but he had actually taught him every technique he knew. Unfortunately, during an encounter with the Claw Grimes of Code, Sasuke sacrifices himself for the protagonist, and the former gives the responsibility of protecting Sarada to the latter.

Code as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As for how much the protagonist's strength grew, let's look at his major fights since his return after the timeskip. The protagonist's first reappearance saw him going against Code, who had infiltrated the Hidden Leaf Village and was looking for the protagonist. As he couldn't find him on his own, he decided to fight Sarada, thinking the protagonist would appear on his own.

As their fight continued, the protagonist displayed masterclass swordplay and hand-to-hand combat skills, thus surprising Code. When Code decided to settle matters, the protagonist pulled out one of his trump cards, the Rasengan Uzuhiko. After getting hit by this technique, Code couldn't stand, indicating the protagonist's growth in the past 4 years.

The protagonist evading Kawaki's attacks (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 9, the protagonist returns to help the Hidden Leaf Village against the Ten-Tails God Trees. Moreover, to return to the village, the protagonist used the Flying Raijin technique, a new technique he had mastered under Sasuke.

Kawaki attacked the protagonist, but the latter couldn't do anything, so the protagonist evaded Kawaki's attacks and impaled him. Where there is so much the protagonist can still showcase, it is clear that he returned to the village as a stronger and much more mature person than he was before.

