Kishimoto could be setting up Sasuke for a "Baryon-mode moment" in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Sasuke Uchiha is one of the strongest characters from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series, but unfortunately, he was defeated by the Claw Grimes and was transformed into a chakra tree with no hope of return.

Hidari, one of the Ten-Tail God Trees, was born after Sasuke was sealed, and the Gid Tree used the Uchiha's chakra as its reserve. With Sasuke's uncertain fate in the future, fans are desperate to know whether they will get to see the return of their favorite character before the series enters its major plot phase.

The ray of hope, in this case, would be that Sasuke's current life status is not dead, so he could return stronger than before, in a way that his body could be healed as he is a part of the Ten-tails. Moreover, his return could see a moment similar to Naruto's Baryon mode, in which he could lose his Sharingan for good.

Disclaimer: This article has the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series.

Exploring the possible return of Sasuke Uchiha to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Sasuke as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha is the deuteragonist of the Naruto series and a minor protagonist of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. He is the father of Sarda Uchiha, one of the main protagonists of the latter series, and the teammate of Boruto Uzumaki, the central protagonist of the latter series.

After the Naruto series, Sasuke left the village and researched the whereabouts of the Otsutsuki clan. He eventually stumbled upon Momoshiki and Kinshiki Otsutsuki, who later attacked the Hidden Leaf Village and tried to steal the Nine-tails fox from Naruto Uzumaki, which they intended to use as a chakra reserve for the birth of the chakra fruit.

Fortunately, with the help of every Kage and Boruto Uzumaki, Naruto's son, they managed to stop Momoshiki. After the fight, the Otsutsuki resided inside Boruto through karma in hopes of getting reborn one day.

Boruto stabbing Sasuke's RInnegan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unfortunately, another Otsutsuki came to light who also wanted to be reborn inside a human Isshiki Otsutsuki. He wanted to be reborn inside the body of Kawaki but was saved by Naruto at the time. During one of the fights against this Otsutsuki, Boruto was possessed by Momoshiki and stabbed Sasuke's rinnegan.

Fortunately, Naruto was able to defeat Isshiki with his newly achieved Baryon mode, but Kurama was sacrificed at the price of using this transformation. After a few more chapters, Eida cast Omnipotence on Kawaki and replaced his identity with Boruto, thus marking Boruto as the outsider.

Like everyone, Sasuke was also affected by Omnipotence, but he sensed something strange when his daughter protested against this incident. So, he decided to teach Boruto every technique he knew in the four-year timeskip the series went into.

Sasuke as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Boruto reappeared in the Hidden Leaf Village and broke the news of Sasuke becoming a chakra tree. After they had completed their training, Sasuke and Boruto were confronted by a hoard of Claw Grimes. Sasuke ordered Boruto to leave and protect Sarada.

After his exit, Hidari entered as one of the God Trees that emerged from the Ten-tails and used the chakra of the Uchiha as his reserve. Since the exit of Sasuke, fans have been desperate for any lead regarding the Uchiha's return, but there seems to be no lead as Boruto is studying the God Trees to learn of a way to bring back people that were transformed into chakra trees.

Madara's body pulverized after the fight against Guy (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If fans remember, the Ten-tails had extraordinary healing abilities, as shown in Naruto after Madara and Guy's fight. Even though Madara's half-body was pulverized, he managed to heal in a matter of seconds. With Sasuke currently connected to the Ten-tails, his body could be healed if he managed to return in the future.

The hand he lost in the final fight with Naruto and the Rinnegan he lost in the fight against Boruto, controlled by Momoshiki: all could be healed due to the healing abilities of the ten-tails. If not enough, this could give Sasuke the same power he had in the Naruto series to overpower Code and his subordinates.

Naruto as seen in his Baryon Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Moreover, this could give Sasuke a Baryon mode alternative in which he could deliver the finishing blow on one of the antagonists, which would either be any one of the Otsutsuki clan members or Code himself. But how will he do that?

The answer could lie in a similar jutsu technique to Izanagi or Izanami in which the user has to pay the price by losing their Kekkai Genkai, similar to the Baryon mode. In Sasuke's case, it would result in either losing his Sharingan or Rinnegan for good, considering his Rinnegan heals after he returns.

