Hunter x Hunter: Every manuscript of Chapter 400 tweeted by Togashi so far

Ever since Yoshihiro Togashi returned from the Hunter x Hunter manga's hiatus, he has been posting daily work updates on his new Twitter account @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp. For almost the entire month of July, Togashi has been tweeting manuscripts for each page of Chapter 400.

This article provides all of the current manuscripts Togashi has tweeted for Chapter 400 and a description for each manuscript. However, since none of the manuscripts are complete pages, the descriptions are based on guesses as to what the sketches may be about.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for both the Hunter x Hunter anime and manga. It is also subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

All current Chapter 400 manuscripts for the Hunter x Hunter manga

Page 1 Manuscript

The manuscript Togashi tweeted above reflects the first page of Chapter 400. Besides being an incredible milestone for the Hunter x Hunter manga, Togashi's tweet also started some debate between fans in the community.

When fans saw the character Togashi had drawn, many thought it was Hunter x Hunter's Killua. The hairstyle, body type, and lightning dragon all reflect aspects of Killua's character. However, Yu Yu Hakusho fans pointed out that it was, in fact, Hiei, the protagonist of Yu Yu Hakusho. This quickly quelled the misunderstanding and brought more attention to Yu Yu Hakusho years after its finale.

Page 2 Manuscript

Page two of the Hunter x Hunter manga's Chapter 400 manuscript that Togashi tweeted does not give fans much to work with in terms of speculation. This meant Togashi had probably just started working on the manuscript before he took a picture of it and tweeted it.

However, it also seems that Togashi planned on drawing a character and a dialogue bubble from the cut-off sketch.

Page 3 Manuscript

Page three has a lot more action than page two. The main portion of the page features a rectangle with two ovals beneath it. Because of this, page three seems very word-heavy, so the narration is most likely explaining something on this page.

However, it could also be a character taking time to explain a plan they created or their Nen ability.

Page 4 Manuscript

The left side of page four seems to have an image resembling spikey hair, which could signify Killua or another character with hair that likes to point in all directions. The circle on the right could be a speech bubble, so this character could possibly be conversing with a character from page three.

Page 5 Manuscript

The manuscript for page five does not feature much besides a speech cloud in the lower left-hand corner of the page. Like other manuscript pages, a character is most likely conversing with another character. It could also be a thought bubble, revealing some of the internal dialogue of a specific character.

Page 6 Manuscript

Page six's manuscript features a strange figure in the lower right-hand corner of the page. From the back, it seems to be a puppy facing inwards. It has a large head and an incredibly small body like a bobblehead.

This may be a companion of some sort to a character that is yet to be introduced or the result of a Nen ability.

Page 7 Manuscript

This manuscript page has three shapes that could resemble speech or thought bubbles. Due to Togashi's track record, this could very likely be another narration page that explains a certain concept to the audience. These pages tend to be very dense and information-heavy, which many fans tend to dislike.

Page 8 Manuscript

This manuscript very clearly contains a speech bubble, which seems to be coming from the tiny figure beneath it. The unknown figure looks like a mouse with ears as large as its body. Like the puppy in the manuscript on page six, it could possibly be a product of a character's Nen ability.

Page 9 Manuscript

Page Nine's manuscript gives fans absolutely nothing to speculate about. This is most likely due to Togashi not having started drawing the background or characters and adding dialogue.

Until Chapter 400 of the Hunter x Hunter manga is released, fans will have to wait patiently to see what this page contains.

Page 10 Manuscript

This manuscript is clearly a character explaining things to other characters and the audience. Two speech bubbles, one large and one small, surround a character model. Something is definitely being explained on this page, possibly a Nen ability or a strategy for a fight.

However, based on the current arc in the manga, it could also be an information briefing for the Dark Continent expedition.

Page 11 Manuscript

This tweet about page eleven of the manuscript contains a sketched oval in the center of the image. Like the previous pages, it could be a text bubble giving more information about the series. However, it could also be a result of a Nen ability. Given how creative and diverse Nen abilities are, it could be almost anything.

Page 12 Manuscript

Unlike many of the other manuscripts, page twelve of the manuscript has a lot going on. Right in the bottom right corner of the page, there seems to be a person looking at the action occurring on the rest of the page. There are also spikey scribbles that seem to resemble explosions or fireworks of some kind.

Page 13 Manuscript

This manuscript, like many others, seems to consist of speech bubbles again. There seems only to be one speech bubble, so it is possible that this is a more action-heavy chapter rather than information dense. At the same time, the structure in the background seems to resemble the same sketch on page twelve of the manuscript.

Page 14 Manuscript

Page fourteen of the manuscript has two speech bubbles that seem to overlap. With this in mind, it is possible that it may be one large speech bubble to help describe something in further detail.

This has been the case for many pages in the Hunter x Hunter manga in recent arcs.

Page 15 Manuscript

This manuscript has a lot of sketches in the background. There are small scribbles that seem like stars all over the background. They are most likely the product of a character's Nen ability. However, the other sketches do not seem to have much meaning as of yet.

Hopefully, once this Hunter x Hunter chapter is released, their meaning will become clear.

Page 16 Manuscript

Page sixteen of the manuscript Togashi tweeted is one of the most detailed manuscripts in Chapter 400 so far. It features what seems to be three people inside a building. Due to the building being at the bottom of the page and the line above, it is possible the building is underground.

Page 17 Manuscript

Page seventeen of the manuscript shows a circular object on the right side. There are also some sketch lines right above it, but they seem to be cut off in the picture. Fans will have to wait for Hunter x Hunter's 400th chapter to be released to find out exactly what is happening on this page.

Page 18 Manuscript

The manuscript for the eighteenth page of Chapter 400 does contain much, like many of the other manuscript posts. It has an oval in the center of the photo, which seems to be a common theme throughout Chapter 400. Togashi definitely intends to use it as a speech bubble or text bubble for narration to help further the plot of Hunter x Hunter.

Page 19 Manuscript

This tweet was as much of a shocker as the tweet about the first manuscript for Chapter 400. Togashi's tweet about page nineteen of the manuscript garnered over 400 thousand likes in under five hours. It features a detailed portrait of Kurapika, one of Hunter x Hunter's most beloved characters, as well as a member of the main cast.

This makes sense as Togashi has featured a character that looked like Kurapika in his previous tweets, but this is the first time a full sketch has been posted.

