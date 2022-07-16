10 characters fans want to see when Hunter x Hunter manga returns

Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi recently announced that he was getting back to work on the Hunter x Hunter manga. He has completed a few chapters since the announcement, meaning that a new volume will be released soon.

Fans are incredibly excited to see their favorite manga and mangaka back in action, and there is no doubt that the manga's return will be iconic. Chances are that the community will be blessed with many more Hunter x Hunter fans. The community is also hoping for a continuation of the 2011 anime adaptation.

Here is a list of characters that Hunter x Hunter fans want featured in the upcoming release.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for both the Hunter x Hunter anime and manga. It is also subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Fans can't wait for these 10 Hunter x Hunter characters to make an appearance when the manga returns

1) Hisoka Morow

Hisoka is one of the most controversial characters in the Hunter x Hunter series. His intentional creepiness has caused many fans to dislike his jester-like personality. However, his strength and mastery of Nen has made many others fall in love with him.

Hisoka was last seen in the series enacting his revenge on the Phantom Troupe. Chrollo Lucilfer killed Hisoka horribly during their fight, and he is on a quest to get revenge.

Everybody looks forward to seeing Hisoka once again, especially during his future fights with the Phantom Troupe. Fans are especially excited to see a fight between Hisoka and Feitan, Chrollo's number two, or perhaps a rematch between him and Chrollo where Hisoka does not give him time to prepare.

2) Chrollo Lucilfer

As both the leader of the Phantom Troupe and an incredibly powerful Nen user, Chrollo Lucilfer has acquired massive love from fans during his time in the series. He is a force to be reckoned with, as evidenced by his fights against Silva and Zeno Zoldyck in Yorknew City and Hisoka Morow.

Fans cannot wait to see Chrollo again. Since Chrollo still thinks Hisoka is dead and has not yet learned about Hisoka's mission to eliminate the Phantom Troupe, fans are interested to see his reaction to Shalnark and Kortopi's deaths. Many believe that this will lead to a rematch battle between Chrollo and Hisoka, hopefully before any other Phantom Troupe members get killed.

3) Kurapika

Kurapika is the last remaining member of the Kurata Clan and one of the most beloved characters in Hunter x Hunter. Although he was not featured much in the anime, his journey to avenge the Kurta Clan and regain his clan's Scarlet Eyes is in full-swing in the manga.

Fans cannot wait for what Togashi has in store for Kurapika. He has been traveling around the world and teaming up with questionable individuals in order to find his clan's eyes. He also does not seem to know about Hisoka's quest to take down the Phantom Troupe. It will be interesting to find out how he reacts to this and whether Hisoka and he will work together again in the future.

4) Leorio Paradiknight

Although a member of the main cast, Leorio has not really had his time to shine in Hunter x Hunter. He was featured a couple of times here and there during the anime and manga, but he was never the main focus of a specific arc. However, after experiencing arcs focusing on Gon, Killua, and Kurapika, fans are hoping that Leorio's luck will change once the manga returns.

Leorio has an amazing Nen ability that allows him to create portals stretching from one point to another. He used this ability when he punched Ging during the 13th Chairman Election arc. Fans cannot wait to see Leorio master this ability and use it in his medical practice, and possibly during fights as well.

5) Ging Freecss

As the video above says, Ging Freecss is a free spirit. Throughout his time in the series, it has been made clear to both the series' characters and fans that nothing and nobody will stand in Ging's way. Even his fellow Zodiacs, the most powerful members of the Hunter Association right beneath the Chairman and Vice-Chairman, had a very difficult time when convincing him to do something.

Ging was not the best father to Gon. He left his son with Mito on Whale Island to go see the world. He spent years exploring ancient ruins and discovering forgotten relics without reaching out to Gon a single time. Despite this, many fans have come to enjoy Ging's character and are hyped to see his role in the exploration of the Dark Continent in the upcoming manga chapters.

6) Killua Zoldyck

Killua, along with Gon, has been the main character for every arc in the anime so far. Although he has been shown repeatedly, fans still want more. Everyone is looking forward to finding out what he has been up to ever since the end of the 13th Chairman Election arc.

When the manga returns, the focus will mainly be split between Kurapika and Leorio. However, fans are hoping that there are at least a few instances of the main cast reuniting to take on a common enemy. Perhaps, Killua will explore the Dark Continent with his friends after gaining more proficiency with his Nen abilities.

7) Gon Freecss

Throughout Hunter x Hunter, Gon was seen as a carefree kid with a bubbly personality. Everyone thought he lacked darkness in his heart, but his immense rage during the Chimera Ant arc proved them wrong.

After his fight with Pitou, fans came to know Gon's true nature. Fans want the upcoming release to explore both the cheerful aspects of his personality and the darkness underneath. However, he might not be able to use Nen anymore after his fight with Pitou. Nanika healed him, but fans were not given confirmation as to whether his Nen was restored. The answer is still awaited.

8) Pariston Hill

When Pariston Hill first appeared in Hunter x Hunter, both fans and Hunters thought he was bad news. With a sneaky personality and a cunning mind filled with various secrets, he definitely set off alarm bells. Due to some of his selfish actions and lack of communication, many of his fellow Zodiacs and other high-ranking officials are still suspicious of him.

However, Pariston has proved his devotion to Isaac Netero and his loyalty to the Hunter Association time and time again. Pariston is also the only Zodiac thought to rival Ging Freecss in terms of intelligence and power. Fans would love to see Pariston feature more heavily in the manga so they can understand his character better.

9) Alluka Zoldyck/Nanika

Alluka Zoldyck is Killua's younger sister who was kept secret from the outside world due to the other being inhabiting her body, Nanika.

As it happens, Nanika is one of the biggest mysteries in Hunter x Hunter. It has the ability to grant any wish to a person, but the wish comes at a price. Depending on the magnitude of the ask, the price changes.

When the manga returns, fans will want to see more of Nanika and her abilities. Everyone wants Togashi to explain what Nanika is, where it comes from, and how powerful its abilities are. Depending on the limitations of Nanika's wish-granting ability, it could easily be one of the strongest characters in anime.

10) Illumi Zoldyck

Illumi Zoldyck is one of the most infamous Hunter x Hunter characters. Since the first Hunter Exam featured in Hunter x Hunter, Illumi has been trying his best to impede Killua's journey with Gon, using both Nen and various manipulation tactics. However, Illumi was never able to fully control Killua.

Fans are excited to see not only Illumi's behavior towards Killua when the manga returns but also more interaction between Illumi and Hisoka. The two have been partners in crime since the show began, so it is possible that Hisoka might go to Illumi for help in defeating the Phantom Troupe. Fans cannot wait for the duo to take on the Phantom Troupe together.

