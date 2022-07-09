Hunter X Hunter: Killua’s 8 most difficult opponents

After such a horrible childhood, it is amazing that Killua from Hunter X Hunter is able to keep his optimistic and friendly nature alive. Despite the cheery side he possesses, he has another more ruthless one that only comes out when fighting strong opponents.

Killua may be a prodigy and a master assassin who was trained since birth, but this does not mean he is the strongest fighter ever. So, this list will present the eight toughest opponents Killua from Hunter X Hunter has ever faced.

Phinks and 7 other powerful opponents Killua encountered in Hunter X Hunter

1) Palm Siberia

Palm allowed her worry for Gon to take over her mind (Image via Yoshihiro Togashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Hunter X Hunter)

One of Killua's main weapons is his metal yo-yos, made of a special material that gives them a weight of 50 Kg each. They are strong and durable, so when Palm was able to destroy them in one hit after being taken over by the Dark Demon Goddess, fans knew Killua was in trouble.

After the dark energy got a hold of her, Palm became exponentially stronger and faster than Killua. The young Hunter was powerless against this powerful Ant that was causing severe damage to his body.

To defeat her, Killua had to address her feelings for Gon, creating a lie that would snap her out of the evil state. The white-haired boy told her she needed to save Gon from himself. But to do so, she was required to turn back into her old self. After a few moments of doubt, Plam was able to break free from the dark influence around her, saving Killua from certain death.

2) Sub

Before Killua was experienced with his yo-yos, he had to find a way to get accustomed to them. The perfect time to practice presented itself when Gon, Biscuit, and Killua had to fight against the Bombers in the Greed Island arc of Hunter X Hunter.

The three young Hunters separated the Bombers to fight them one-on-one. Killua was left alone to face Sub, a powerful martial artist whom he tried to use his electric Nen abilities against, although they proved ineffective.

Nonetheless, Killua had another trick up his sleeve, revealing his new and strong metal yo-yo. The weapon was strong enough to destroy an entire tree trunk with a single hit, so Sub came up with a strategy to prevent Killua from using it. However, he did not expect the young Zoldyck to have a plan of his own, as he was hiding the fact that he had another Yo-yo hidden, which hit Sub on the back of the head.

3) Phinks

Phinks as seen in the show (Image via Yoshihiro Togashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Hunter X Hunter)

The Phantom Troupe is one of the strongest bands of thieves inside the world of Hunter X Hunter, meaning its members are not weak in any way. Even when Killua is also pretty strong, there are just some opponents that he can't fight against unprepared.

Phinks, the second-most powerful physical fighter in the Troupe, was one of those opponents. There was an occasion when Killua and Gon encountered the group of thieves by accident, so logically they tried to stay hidden and avoid a fight, something that proved inefficient.

Killua was discovered by Phinks, who had the intention to apprehend the young Hunter. Killua tried to use his incredible speed and assassin technique to defeat Phinks quickly and get out of there, but the Trouper was significantly stronger than he expected, stopping with ease, using only his hands.

4) Illumi

Illumi looks and acts creepy (Image via Yoshihiro Togashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Hunter X Hunter)

Older brothers in anime mostly fall into one of two categories, the proud and kind sibling that always takes care of their younger siblings or the cold and twisted individual that has tormented the younger sibling most of their life. Unfortunately for Killua, his older brother Illumi falls into the second category.

Since they were children, Illumi was in charge of training Killua in the assassin’s arts with the help of their father. To prevent him from falling out of line, he implanted his younger sibling with a Nen needle that allowed him to control the mind of his brother.

When they talked during the Hunter Exams, Illumi used his power over his brother’s brain to force him to murder Bodoro. No matter how powerful Killua was at the time, there was nothing he could do to protect himself from such a devious opponent.

5) Youpi

Youpi is a beast when talking about raw strength (Image via Yoshihiro Togashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Hunter X Hunter)

To become a Royal Guard, you need to be far above the average level of the fighters in your kingdom, so it makes sense that someone as strong as Youpi was able to obtain the position. This Chimera Ant was known for his incredible strength and unbelievable durability.

To fight this monster of an opponent, Killua had to use Youpi's lack of speed against him. Entering his Godspeed mode, Killua’s movements were too much for the slow giant to follow, allowing the young fighter to deliver some devastating blows.

Regardless, Youpi was able to keep standing even after Killua fought with all of his power. After using his Godspeed completely, Killua had to run away from the fight, as he knew he was no match for Youpi in his normal state.

6) Shoot

Shoot as seen in the series (Image via Yoshihiro Togashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Hunter X Hunter)

Having to fight when there is a curse inside you that is screaming for you to retreat is as hard as it sounds. Unfortunately for Killua, he had to go through this exact situation during his fight with Shoot, a fellow Hunter.

During most of the fight, Killua was only able to defend himself and retreat when Shoot’s attacks were headed his way. His brother’s words were persuading him to run away from this powerful opponent, something Killua was not able to ignore.

Near the end of the fight, Killua was able to momentarily ignore the Nen needle’s command, preparing to attack Shoot with his electric Nen. Yet, when his opponent figured out his electric powers, Killua was once again unable to continue fighting,

7) Rammot

Rammot was obsessed with killing humans (Image via Yoshihiro Togashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Hunter X Hunter)

Killua had to struggle with his brother's curse for a long time in Hunter X Hunter. In spite of this, he was determined to protect Gon from Rammot while he was unable to use Nen for thirty days.

Although Killua tried with all his might to go against his needle's programming, he was unable to land a single blow against the rabbit-ant. But his will to protect his friend was stronger than his brother’s technique.

In an impressive display of power and will, Killua was able to remove the Nen Needle from his head. With this weakness gone, Killua had nothing stopping him from taking control of the fight, defeating Rammot in a single attack that took his head off swiftly.

8) Ortho Siblings

Defeating an opponent you cannot see is always a strenuous task. Nevertheless, if your opponents' attacks are also invisible, the difficulty factor of the fight increases exponentially, like what happened to Killua when he faced the Ortho Siblings.

The sister of the duo was able to create Nen badges that allowed the bodies of their opponents to become a bullseye in her brother's game. Each limb in the body of their enemy became a different target on the board that the brother could hit with his Fish Darts.

Even though Killua should have died because of the difficulty of the fight and the blood loss he suffered, he soldiered on and figured out how to defeat their game. By catching the last dart before it was implanted into his brain, he tricked the siblings into thinking he was dead, which in turn permitted him to rip their heads from their bodies before they could retaliate.

