I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19 will be released on May 25, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 18, titled King's Order, revealed Welmelia's decision upon Prince Mastoma's requests, while simultaneously promoting the Clover Party into a position of national importance.

While previous episodes depicted Prince Mastoma as a reasonable individual pursuing a diplomatic relationship with Welmesia, the Welmesia entourage ended up being ambushed in Salmutaria. Future episodes will unfold whether the ambush was planned by Mastoma or someone wanting to sabotage Mastoma's claim to the throne.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19.

Trending

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19 will premiere on May 26, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. It will follow Yuke and the rest of his party as they try to establish a base of operations in Salmutaria. The series will have a total of 24 episodes, concluding with the Salmutaria dungeon arc towards the latter parts of the spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday May 24, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

May 24, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday May 24, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

May 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

May 24, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday May 24, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday May 25, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19?

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19 will air on YBS, TV Kanazawa, and Nippon TV, with new episodes being released every Sunday. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu will stream the episode for Japanese audiences. Meanwhile Crunchyroll, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and BiliBili will make the episode available for international streaming following a one-hour delay.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18

Yuke as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 picked up from the ending of the previous episode, with Guild Master Benwood visiting the Clover Party hideout alongside a mysterious hooded figure. Eventually, the mysterious hooded figure is revealed to be King Vincent, the ruler of the Kingdom of Welmesia and, by extension, the authority that Yuke directly operates under.

Vincent lets go of the formalities and swiftly thanks Yuke for his triumph over the Duna dungeon. He then talks about the next mission that they'll need to undertake. Vincent mentions how Prince Mastoma's request has been approved, and the Kingdom of Welmesia will aid him in exploring the secret Salmutarian dungeon.

Yuke's nobility badge (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

King Vincent then promotes Yuke to the position of Dungeon Count, part of Welmesian nobility. This is a rank above usual Viscounts, given as an advanced payment for Yuke's next mission.

Yuke, along with the rest of the Clover Party, will need to go to Salmutaria and take part in the large-scale dungeon exploration. They must also influence the succession struggle in favor of Prince Mastoma. The episode ends with the entire Clover Party, along with Benwood, being ambushed soon after reaching Salmutaria.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19 will continue the Salmutarian dungeon plotline, possibly unveiling the actual culprit behind the ambush. Given that the Salmutarian dungeon was sealed centuries ago without any public records of it, there is a possibility that another spatial distortion similar to Glad Shi-im may be occurring in its depths.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More