I Left My A-Rank Party episode 21 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 21 will premiere on April 7, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 20 marked the first onscreen appearance of the Salmutarian dungeon, revealing that it had been encapsulated by what can only be described as a capsule of pure darkness.

The Achromatic Dungeon, which has maintained its position as a legendary dungeon since episode 1, ended up being recognized as the cause of the upcoming tragedy. It is now the next location for the Clover party's conquest.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party episode 21.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 21: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 21 is scheduled for April 7, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 21 will see Yuke and the rest of the Clover Party returning to Finis to reconquer the dungeon that Yuke's uncle sealed in episode 1.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday April 7, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

April 7, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday April 7, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

April 7, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

April 7, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday April 7, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday April 8, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party episode 21?

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 21 will be broadcast on Nippon TV, YBS, and TV Kanazawa on Japanese television. Japanese audiences will be able to stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, while BiliBili, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and Crunchyroll will bring the episode to international audiences.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20

Yuke as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20 started off from the ending of episode 19, with Yuke, Benwood, and Mastoma discussing their plans to survive the oncoming monster stampede. Although Welmesia had agreed to send reinforcements to aid the situation, Yuke and his comrades needed to endure the stampede for at least four weeks before the reinforcements arrived.

Seeing the futility of the situation, Yuke proposes a three-pronged plan to defend Ra-jo, while setting up streaming equipment near the Salmutaria dungeon to aid its investigation. Afterwards, the Clovers would conquer the dungeon, putting an end to the stampede's source.

Prince Mastoma (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

After much consideration, the Clovers decide to proceed with the plan, setting up streaming equipment, only to find out that the dungeon was encapsulated in a bubble made out of pure darkness. Eventually, it is revealed that the real world exists as a bubble in a sea of darkness, with the dungeons acting as gateways between bubbles through the darkness.

The current phenomenon was primarily born out of the original Achromatic Darkness dungeon from episode 1, awakening once again. It sent a ripple throughout the world, essentially allowing the darkness to leak into the bubbles. The episode ended with Yuke and Benwood deciding to return to Finis' Achromatic Darkness dungeon to seal it and put an end to this potentially world-ending scenario.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 21: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 21 will finally reveal the Achromatic Dungeon that has been mentioned as a legend since the very first episode. Although the Clover Party has been recognized as an A-rank party, episode 21 will begin their ascendance into a legendary party, similar to the one Yuke's uncle led.

