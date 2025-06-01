I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10 is set to release on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 2 am JST on Abema in Japan. For the global audience of the Isekai, the episode will be available to watch on Crunchyroll on the same day.

The episode follows Lord Liam's growing empire, which had its development funded from the gains of pirate loot, but unfortunately, it comes with danger. The Guide, not happy that Liam is flourishing, nudges events along.

Meanwhile, Yasushi panics when Liam credits him with sword skills. Goaz, misled by the Guide, blames Liam for a trap and launches a war campaign. The story has political tensions, including the AI drama.

Liam learns that his probability of winning is slim, only 3.8%, but he commands his fleet to face Goaz in battle anyway.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10 release date and time

Amagi in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10 (Image via Quad)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10 will be out on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 2 am JST.

Here are the release dates and timings for I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10, in different time zones:

Time Zones Day Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday June 7, 2025 10:00 AM Central Time Saturday June 7, 2025 12:00 PM Eastern Time Saturday June 7, 2025 01:00 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday June 7, 2025 02:00 PM British Summer Time Saturday June 7, 2025 06:00 PM Central European Summer Time Saturday June 7, 2025 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday June 7, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday June 8, 2025 01:00 AM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday June 8, 2025 02:30 AM

Countdown for episode 10:

Where to watch I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10

Liam in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10 (Image via Quad)

The upcoming I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10 will be available to watch on Japanese networks, including ABC and TV Asahi. Anime fans in Japan can also binge-watch the upcoming and previous episodes on Anime Store, ABEMA, and other sites.

Global fans can enjoy the next episode on Crunchyroll and Prime Video. The episode will be out 30 minutes after its release on the Japanese channels.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9 recap

The Guide in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10 (Image via Quad)

The episode opens with an exhausted worker complaining of the labor shortage in Liam's territory. All these problems notwithstanding, Liam has acquired yet another stash of pirate treasure, stoking the explosive growth of cities and fresh business strategies.

But wealth attracts notice, and not always the good kind. The Guide, who is looking for negative energy, is frustrated. Liam was supposed to fail, yet he’s growing, earning praise even from high-ranking officials, which contradicts his dream of becoming a feared evil lord.

Meanwhile, Yasushi, Liam’s so-called sword master, lives quietly in peace to avoid being exposed as a fraud. However, Liam keeps praising Yasushi publicly, even crediting him after another pirate victory. Now, Yasushi’s name is spreading, and he panics over the rising attention.

Liam and Amagi in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10 (Image via Quad)

The Goaz Pirate Gang, having narrowly escaped an Imperial ambush, is horrified to discover that they had been incorrectly routed onto military training grounds.

Goaz curses the Domos Gate but learns from the Guide that Liam had led them into this trap. Fuming, Goaz dispatches his fleet towards the Banfield territory with the intention of seeking revenge.

Back in Banfield, Liam has a meal with AI android robots attending to him. He fantasizes about how an actual "evil lord" would be treated by women and meat. Amagi can set it up for him, she suggests, but Liam refuses, curious about her reaction. Amagi tells him she's just an AI and not a woman who can love or bear a family.

Subsequently, Amagi presents a hopeful balance sheet—the empire's economy is developing, and the pirate treasure is paying off outstanding obligations. But Liam is weighed down with responsibility, far from the self-indulgent evil lord he aspired to be.

He mocks raising taxes and starts harassing the people, but Amagi quickly cautions him against this.

AI Robots in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10 (Image via Quad)

The scene cuts to Liam's robots, who talk about doing cleaning tasks below their mandate. Amagi warns them to stay away from Liam, as human-AI closeness is hated. When questioned why she is exempt, she states it's just Liam's desire.

The episode concludes with Brian's report that Goaz declared war. Liam is informed that he has a 3.8% shot at winning, but before he can be utterly despondent, the moment is broken—the Guide arrives and admits to having lured the pirates there.

If Liam wins, he will be rewarded with a huge amount. With a burst of encouragement, Liam orders the ship prepared for battle.

What to expect from I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10? (speculative)

Liam in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 10 (Image via Quad)

Since Goaz has declared war against the Banfield territory, the next episode of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire will most likely feature a fierce battle between the pirate and Liam.

When the military officials think Liam's decision to face the pirates is a reckless one, Liam orders them in an "evil" sense. He also mentions that he will be launching Avid in the battle.

On the other hand, Brian is still shocked. He mentions that if Liam had been born at least 100 years earlier, he could have easily defeated the pirate gang. However, with its current state, it is impossible.

At the same time, the Guide is happy to find out that he has successfully trapped Liam, whose defeat will be effective for the Guide in terms of the negative energy.

