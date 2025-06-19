I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12, the last episode of this season, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 2 am Japanese Standard Time on multiple media networks, including Abema. Similar to the previous episodes of the series, the upcoming episode will also be available to watch for the fans worldwide on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode concludes intense, high-stakes battle and psychological collapse. The assault on the Goaz pirates was ruthless, as it highlights Liam in tactical combat and brutal efficiency.

The combination of emotional weight from Christina's emotional collapse and the soldiers' anxious reflections on Liam’s tragic past adds an unexpected emotional heft to the episode. It takes a dramatic turn when Goaz gets a power-up thanks to the Guide. Liam’s decisive execution with his new katana had the last word for the finale moment.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 release date and time

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 is expected to feature Liam (Image via Quad)

As mentioned on the official site of the series, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 will be out on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 2 am JST. The studio previously announced that the first season will have 12 episodes, which means that with the release of the next installment, the first season will conclude.

For the fans outside of Japan, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 will be released on Saturday, June 21, 2025, for most countries, according to their local time zones, as follows:

Time Zones Day Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday June 21, 2025 10:00 AM Central Time Saturday June 21, 2025 12:00 PM Eastern Time Saturday June 21, 2025 01:00 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday June 21, 2025 02:00 PM British Summer Time Saturday June 21, 2025 06:00 PM Central European Summer Time Saturday June 21, 2025 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday June 21, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday June 22, 2025 01:00 AM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday June 22, 2025 02:30 AM

Countdown for episode 12:

Where to watch I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12?

Liam as seen in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 (Image via Quad)

Fans can watch the upcoming I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 directly on multiple Japanese news networks, such as ABEMA, TV Asahi, ABC, and many more.

For the global audience, the episode will be out on the official streaming partner, Crunchyroll. As the first season is concluding with the release of the next episode, fans can binge-watch the show on the platform. Similar to the previous installments, the episode will also be available with Arabic, German, French, and Portuguese subtitles.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 11 recap

In the previous episode, the fight between Liam and the Goaz Pirates intensifies into an all-out war. It begins with Liam wiping out waves of mobile knights with minimal effort, taunting their use of quantity. He is determined not by their danger but by their value as bounties. Christina, also on the sidelines, is fascinated by Liam's ruthless efficiency. Her former subordinates, now answering to Liam, observe that Christina appears to be transforming—torn apart emotionally in her quest for a new identity.

Liam pushes onward without interruption. When Amagi reports on another advancing fleet, Liam doesn't blink. He cuts them off and destroys the new threat with pinpoint accuracy. A soldier observing all this ponders Liam's background—an orphan boy who had been left a crumbling realm—now transformed into a war machine that cannot be stopped. Yet for all of this, Liam has become the very definition of brutal power.

Soon, Liam focuses on the pirate battleships that have energy shields for protection. Using a short-range warp is ineffective because of enemy signal jamming. Amagi suggests a high-risk strategy: hit the shields at maximum speed to create an entry point. The daring plan works, and Liam breaks through the fleet's inner defenses.

Within, Goaz sees his forces crumbling. In an act of cowardice, he gives the order to retreat, leaving his weaker subordinates to perish. But Liam notices his escape ship and destroys it in flight. On the pirate ship, Liam presses on in the search for treasure, ignoring warnings of potential self-destruct sequences.

Among the remaining pirates are those with stealth suits, making them immune to scans. A former noble warrior group ambushes Liam, but he kills them all within an instant—his sword skills surprising even his allies.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 is expected to feature the Guide (Image via Quad)

Liam soon arrives at the command deck, where Goaz's second-in-command provides information in exchange for mercy. Liam executes him silently. The Guide, who was hoping Liam would fail, becomes angry. He remembers how Liam's mentor, Yasushi, was involved in building his frightening skills. As a last measure, the Guide gives Goaz a power-up. Goaz transforms, his body as hard as adamantine, which gives him monstrous strength.

Behind a broken wall, Liam finds a secret room filled with antiques. One of them is an uncommon katana, which Liam takes immediately. In a sudden emergency broadcast, they hear that Goaz—now transformed—has made a final attack. Their weapons are useless. Liam battles Goaz, chopping off his arm with the new katana, but Goaz regrows it instantly. A violent battle ensues. Liam hits Goaz over and over, only for the pirate to regenerate every time.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 is expected to focus on the mysterious golden cube (Image via Quad)

Goaz eventually pleads for mercy and promises treasure in return for his life. Liam responds ruthlessly that he's already gotten everything of worth—Goaz being among them. One officer advises that it is too risky to keep Goaz alive. The reward is the same, dead or alive. Liam kills the pirate, opting for surety over chaos.

The episode finishes with Liam's return to his battleship, where Amagi greets him. He reflects on how the battle felt so empty once it was done, but Amagi kept him happy by encouraging him. Even if most of the credit must go to strategy, capable commanding, and ruthless execution, Liam dominated at every level of the process. Leaving cleanup to his commodore, Liam takes his seat once more as the empire's deadliest and most volatile up-and-coming warlord.

What to expect from I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12? (speculative)

Liam as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

Being the season finale, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! is expected to end on a high note. As Goaz has been defeated, it will be interesting to see who the next villain will be in Liam's journey to be the evil lord. The story will also likely talk about the mysterious golden cube that Liam received from the pirate's battleship.

