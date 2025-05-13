I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6: Liam discovers the treasure island as Goaz falls into a deadly trap

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6, Treasure Island, aired on May 11, 2025, at 2:00 am JST. Liam receives the 300 battleships he ordered, sparking a technical inspection with Nias and Amagi. During this, they discover data on a seized pirate ship, revealing a hidden zone near a binary black hole—potentially a treasure island.

Ad

While Liam prepares to warp there, bureaucratic toll issues delay them until Nias arranges support. Liam's fleet arrives and launches a full assault on the pirate stronghold.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6: Liam discovers a possible pirate treasure island

Amagi in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 (Image via Quad)

I’m the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 picks up on a promising note as the long-awaited delivery of the 300 battleships Liam purchased earlier finally arrives. Nias fulfills her promise by handing over all the ships, much to Liam's satisfaction.

Ad

Trending

Amagi confirms they’ve also received a quantum receipt from the Imperial Army, delivered through quantum teleportation, and asks Liam to sign off on it. With the formalities over, the episode cuts into its opening theme.

Following the opening, the scene cuts to Yasushi, who resents Nias's tactics. He feels she manipulated Liam into buying the ships by trickery. Yasushi swears to himself that he won't stand for this kind of behavior anymore. At this point, the mysterious Guide reappears.

Ad

He manipulates Yasushi’s anger, encouraging him to direct his frustration at Liam instead. The Guide explains that once Yasushi experiences a moment of victory, followed by sudden despair, it will generate a strong negative emotional wave, exactly what the Guide seems to be after.

Nias in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 (Image via Quad)

Later in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6, Liam visits his new fleet. Nias welcomes him aboard one of the ships. Liam explores the inside and comments that although it has no luxury, it's a welcome addition nevertheless. Nias tells him the ships must be operated at most 25% capacity for the first 30,000 space kilometers. She tells him other such minor technical guidelines.

Ad

Throughout their chat, Nias asks Liam for the pirate fleets that Liam has recently taken into captivity. Liam refuses, remarking that said fleets would become part of his fleet. Amagi proposes an accommodation. She suggests giving Nias several of the pirate ships to analyze.

She suggests that they could get them fixed. Nias accepts and states that the pirate ships hold technology from outside the Empire that is unknown. She further states that the worth of the information far exceeds the price of repairs.

Ad

Liam and Amagi in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 (Image via Quad)

Liam, Amagi, and Nias continue to explore one of the pirate ships in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6. It's Nias's first experience within one, and she jumps immediately into observation on the technological differences between the pirate ship and normal Imperial design. While he searches, Liam feels as if someone or something is on the ship. He jokes that maybe it's a dog, causing the group to go look.

Ad

Their searching brings them to the navigation room of the ship. Amagi finds that the ship's travel record is still intact. It shows a route across most of the Algrand Empire, terminating at a warp gate on the border. Through the gate, the ship makes a short-range warp jump out of Imperial space into a war zone, a disputed area between the Empire and a rival state.

Lawless area in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 (Image via Quad)

This lawless area is a perfect location for a pirate base. When Liam inquires where the short warp takes you, Amagi says it goes into orbit around a binary black hole. Because of the complexity of the orbit, it would be almost impossible to discover unless someone already knew where it was.

Ad

Realizing this, Liam decides that the pirate hideout is not an ordinary base, it's a treasure island. He immediately gives orders for preparations to be made for a treasure hunt.

Meanwhile, in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6, Goaz, a pirate captain, captures the remaining members of his group who had previously escaped Liam's attack. On hearing about Liam's activities and authority, Goaz swears revenge and sets his target on annihilating Banfield territory.

Ad

Goaz in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 (Image via Quad)

Back with Liam, his fleet is preparing to travel. They arrive at the Domos Gate, a vital warp gate, where Amagi tells them that a long-range warp can bring them directly to the Parmonia Gate close to the border. They are, however, refused passage because of unpaid toll charges. The gate officer tells them that bringing 7,000 ships through necessitates an advance payment.

Ad

Even when Liam proposes paying later, the officer refuses because Banfield has a bad credit rating. Amagi further adds that, due to previous debts, no one will vouch for them with a letter of credibility.

Frustrated, Liam asks to see the officer in person rather than through a hologram. Meanwhile, Goaz also comes to Parmonia Gate and pays a bribe to pass through to Domos Gate.

Liam talking to the officer (Image via Quad)

While meeting face-to-face, Liam begs the officer's assistance, but the guy insists on following orders. The two are disrupted by an emergency call. The officer gets dire information—a pirate fleet is driving straight into the Domos Gate and is bound to encounter Banfield's troops at the waiting area. He instructs his crew to disregard the issue, asserting that it is none of their business. The staff exits the navigation room for a break.

Ad

Liam, worried and curious, goes into the freshly vacated navigation room. Glancing over at the screen, he naively believes that the officer verified their path. But he notices the coordinates, and they don't look quite right, it's actually pointing in the opposite direction. Assuming it's broken, Liam tries to realign the settings.

Just as Liam is fixing that, Amagi calls. She tells him that she's obtained a letter of credibility through Nias, who called in the name of the Seventh Weapons Factory. With that, Liam's fleet gets the green light to depart. They get into a wormhole and arrive at Parmonia Gate shortly thereafter. Liam doesn't waste any time. He tells Amagi to plot a short-distance warp to the treasure island.

Ad

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 closing event - Liam reaches the treasure island

Supposed treasure island in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 (Image via Quad)

Because of Liam's previous system tweaks, Goaz and his fleet are redirected from Domos Gate to a surprise location—the training grounds of the Imperial Army. There, they are immediately pinned down by 70,000 Imperial warships.

Ad

Meanwhile, Liam's fleet comes out of the short-distance warp on the suspected treasure island. Surrounded by more than 20,000 pirate ships—most of them docked and inactive—Amagi verifies the spot. Liam orders an attack. His ships open fire, and he charges forward in Avid. They neutralize most of the pirate forces.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More