I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7: Liam's raid on the treasure island reveals a new character's dark past

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 was expected to continue the focus on the Treasure Island which Liam Sera Banfield and his allies arrived at previously. Officially released on Saturday, May 17, 2025, the installment did indeed see them arrive at and explore the so-called Treasure Island, discovering something unexpected on it.

While I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 did continue the focus from the previous episode in this way, it also had other connecting threads. This included Nias once again trying to blackmail Liam into buying more ships, as well as Yusashi’s efforts to put Liam in his place behind highlighted once again.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 introduces new future allies for Liam and his forces

Brief episode recap

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 began with Christiana Leta Roseblaire returning home to her mother and father, in the Holy Kingdom of Liebe. She revealed she successfully completed her mission to drive away the Space Pirates, with her brother Rickart teasing her over her victory. Her younger sister Roine said she wanted to be a Knight Princess like her when she grew up, making Christiana promise to teach her how to fight.

Focus then jumped ahead to the Kingdom being attacked by a pirate fleet and the United Federation after the latter betrayed them. Eventually, the Kingdom’s shields were destroyed, with Christiana’s parents dying as a result. She was forced to watch the destruction of her home planet, which was revealed to be the fault of Goaz. It was then revealed that Christiana and many other girls had been taken captive, as Goaz approached her once more.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 saw her try to convince him to free everyone but her if he simply wanted to kill her. However, he said this wasn’t his goal, but decided to free a single one of the other prisoners if she chose who. He added that if she didn’t choose, then the offer would be rescinded. She eventually chose someone, but it was revealed he lied, and instead had a scientist of his perform grotesque and horrible experiments on her

Christiana's tragic past is the main focus of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 (Image via Quad)

This broke Christiana mentally, especially after seeing the monstrous figure the girl she chose for freedom had become. Goaz revealed that she’d be turned into something “even more incredible,” explaining he enjoyed seeing “beautiful things grow hideous and miserable.” She was then put into the same chair the other girl was, as the scientist prepared to experiment on her. She said she’d do anything if he stopped this, but he didn’t listen.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 saw Goaz further reveal that he wanted to break her strong will, which is why he went about this process in the way he did. As Goaz told the other girls they were next, the flashback ended as the scientist was seen teasing the now deformed and unrecognizable Christiana. At that moment, the base in which she was being kept came under attack by Liam Sera Bannfield and his forces.

As he and his forces searched the base for treasure, he caught a glimpse of what appeared to be a golden aura of a dog. He then confronted the scientist, who eventually led them to the room full of Christiana and the other tortured women. After seeing Christiana herself, the scientist began rambling about how she was one of his favorite works. This reminded Liam of someone he knew in his original life, deciding to execute him as a result.

Expand Tweet

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 saw Christiana call out to him, celebrating the death of the scientist while asking him to also kill her and the others. While he said he’d save them, he clearly didn’t intend to kill them. This upset Christiana despite his intentions being clear, but Liam remained steadfast in saving them despite whatever it may cost. As the pirates’ hoard of treasure was found, focus shifted to the Guide searching for negative emotions.

Focus then shifted to a Japanese man whose meal was ruined by making a mistake, which satisfied the Guide briefly. However, he then seemingly decided to target Liam once again, as focus shifted to Nias asking him if he’d like to buy warships to celebrate his latest victory. He explained to her that while they were lucky and got away with a large fortune, he wouldn’t fall for her temptations again.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 saw her remind him in response that she’s the one who allowed them to go to treasure island and steal such a large horde of treasure. This led to him getting forced into buying five thousand additional warships, with Yasushi hearing of this from Nias as she walked by him. The Guide watched this transpire, and was seemingly satisfied by these events for some reason.

The Guide continues plotting against Liam in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 (Image via Quad)

Yusashi then approached Liam and stole him away for sword training, intent on physically punishing him for getting so full of himself. However, he didn’t realize this, and instead tried coming up with a way to overcome this training challenge. He applied his magic to space-time rather than his weapon, creating a shield of magic power around his body. Yusashi was obviously confused by this given his intentions as Liam fully overcame the challenge.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 saw Yusashi shocked by this, realizing that Liam being this skilled may lead to him realizing he’s a fraud. He likewise instead told Liam he had nothing more to teach him and certified him as a master of the Way of the Flash. As Liam celebrated his good fortune in this world, he thanked the Guide for bringing him here. The episode ended with the Guide getting angry at this, promising to get revenge on Liam.

Final thoughts

With episode 7 officially introducing Christiana and the girls she was kidnapped with, fans can expect to see their recoveries emphasized in the upcoming installment. Likewise, fans can also expect them to officially join Liam’s forces, with Christiana specifically proving to be an incredibly powerful ally. From here, fans can expect their next enemy to appear, which seems unlikely to be Goaz given how indisposed he is at the moment.

