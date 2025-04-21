Is Langris a traitor in Black Clover? His actions, explained

Black Clover introduced Langris Vaude as a vice-captain of the Golden Dawn and a noble with vast spatial magic. His violent personality and cold demeanor left fans suspicious. He constantly looked down on others and had signs of instability, mostly when it came to critical battles.

Ad

Langris's attempt to kill his own brother, Finral, left many questioning his loyalty and actual motives, particularly—is Langris a traitor in Black Clover?

No, Langris is not a traitor in Black Clover. Though he has a harsh personality, Langris never betrayed the Clover Kingdom. His foolishness resulted from pride and frustration as an individual, not from being a traitor. He even became an important protector of the kingdom during the Elf Reincarnation arc.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

Finral and Langris' relationship in Black Clover

Finral and Langris (Image via Pierrot)

Finral and Langris are brothers, but they never got along. Langris was considered the better sibling since childhood. Langris possessed powerful spatial magic and quickly gained popularity from their family members and nobles. Finral possessed a weak offense. He was neglected or considered a failure most of the time.

Ad

Their father also preferred Langris and saw Finral as a disappointment. Such a preference caused them to be separated by a big gap. Langris felt superior because he grew up that way. Finral, though good-natured and friendly, he felt the strain of comparison to his little brother. He never exhibited jealousy, but the distance between them kept growing.

Langris became the heir and later the vice-captain of Golden Dawn. He became responsible, but his pride turned into arrogance. He regarded others, especially Finral, as weak and useless. He did not even try to connect with Finral or learn more about him. Instead, he became colder and more distant.

Ad

Young Langris (Image via Pierrot)

During the Royal Knights Exam arc, their rivalry reached its peak. Both brothers took part in the selection exam. Initially, it was merely a battle between teams. But things took a personal turn.

Ad

Langris was annoyed by the presence of Finral. He felt Finral wasn't up to the level to appear on the same stage as him. Langris became more violent throughout the match. He disregarded the rules and protection of the exam. His attacks intensified and became fatal.

Langris almost killed Finral during the Royal Knights Exam (Image via Pierrot)

This wasn't a regular fight. Langris was furious. He didn't like it that Finral was getting better or getting recognized. He wasn't far from being arrogant, but he was angry that the inferior brother dared challenge him.

Ad

Finral didn't fight back with hatred. He fought to protect and prove himself. He showed bravery, even when Langris lost his temper. This scene was powerful—it indicated how severely broken their relationship was. Langris viewed Finral's development as an insult, not as a symbol of power.

The test was cut short before it went too far. Langris had to be stopped by other Magic Knights. Finral was seriously hurt. He made it through, but the strain on their relationship worsened.

Ad

Langris vs Finral (Image via Pierrot)

Following the test, things did not change right away. Langris stayed away from Finral. Finral, though, wanted to fix things. Despite all of this, he still loved his brother. He wished that they could reconnect and get along.

Ad

Though their relationship did not heal overnight, the Royal Knights Exam was a turning point. It revealed their emotional wounds. It also revealed the destructive power of rivalry, pressure, and pride. Finral did not hate Langris. He wanted to be next to him as an equal.

Langris, for a long time, couldn’t accept that. However, Finral's persistence planted a seed. A way towards potential reconciliation was opened. Their relationship is one of the most complex in Black Clover on an emotional level. It is not magic or strength—it is family, pride, and fighting for visibility.

Ad

Langris' possession, explained

Langris under Ratri's possession (Image via Shueisha)

Langris’s possession in Black Clover happened during the Elf Reincarnation arc. Many Magic Knights were taken over by the souls of ancient elves—Langris was one of them. An elf named Ratri took control of his body, and his event shocked many fans.

Ad

Ratri used Langris’s spatial magic for destruction. Langris attacked the Royal Capital without hesitation. His attacks were deadly and full of rage. He targeted both civilians and Magic Knights. His strength grew even more dangerous under the elf’s control.

This raised the question again—is Langris a traitor in Black Clover? Langris didn’t choose to betray anyone—he was a victim. The possession was not his fault. Just like other possessed characters, he had no control over his actions.

Ad

Langris as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Before the possession, Langris already had violent behavior. That made it hard for others to tell when he changed. Ratri’s hatred blended well with Langris’ own anger. This made the possession seem even more intense.

Ad

He fought against the Magic Knights in a brutal way. He didn’t hold back, his attacks almost killed many. Finral, his brother was especially affected. It was hard for him to see Langris behave so brutally. He still hoped Langris would return to his normal self.

Finally, the elf spirit was extracted from Langris. He regained consciousness, disoriented and shaken. He had no memory of whatever he had done while possessed. His pride was shattered when he saw the damage caused to his body.

Ad

Langris and Finral (Image via Pierrot)

Langris didn’t speak much after that. He became more distant and silent—he needed time to reflect. The experience changed him, he was no longer just proud and cold—he was ashamed. This possession helped him see his limits. He started to understand the value of bonds and trust. It was a slow change, but it was real.

Ad

His possession only highlighted how vulnerable he truly was. It also forced him to confront his past actions. The event became a turning point for his character. Langris' possession was more than just a battle—it was a moment of truth. It separated who he was from what he had become.

Final thoughts

Langris' action in the story made fans wonder about his loyalty. However, his past actions were due to arrogance, not betrayal. His attempt to kill Finral was out of jealousy and extreme insecurity. The Elf Reincarnation arc showed he never had control in his worst moments.

Ad

Langris suffered as well—he had to deal with the harm caused by his own hands. Over time, he started to think and transform. His story is one of pride, family, and redemption. Langris was lost—but he was never a traitor.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More