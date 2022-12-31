4 longest Black Clover arcs (and 4 of the shortest)

Mangaka Yuki Tabata always manages to make each Black Clover arc feel more grand and exciting than the one preceding it. It’s an incredible skill that helps to make the series feel more rewarding as it progresses and the readers sticks with it.

In fact, many of the best Black Clover arcs are regarded as those which come later on in the story, being built upon those which came before it. While some of these arcs are brief and others are just as long, the quality is cohesive throughout and enjoyable regardless of page count. On that note, here are the four longest Black Clover arcs by chapter count, as well as the four shortest arcs.

The Seabed Temple arc and 3 other shortest Black Clover arcs that are also some of the most enjoyable

1) Magic Knights Entrance arc

The first Black Clover arc is also the series’ shortest, a fitting pairing that many successful mangas have in common with Tabata’s franchise. The arc focuses on introducing Asta and Yuno, who reach 15 years of age and receive their respective Grimoires. While they each get it in different ways, the two nevertheless end up getting one.

The rest of the arc follows the two as they go through the Magic Knights entrance exam, introducing the two squads each protagonist chooses. Yuno joins the gifted and skilled members of the Golden Dawn, while Asta enters the misfit Black Bulls.

2) Dungeon Exploration arc

This Black Clover arc serves as the second overall in the story, focusing on Asta, Luck Volita, and Noelle Silva’s mission to explore and conquer a dungeon. Joining them from the Golden Dawn are Yuno, Klaus Lunette, and Mimosa Vermillion. However, the group encounters Diamond Kingdom mages, beginning a fight for the dungeon’s riches.

The focus here is mainly on Asta, showing what he can do with his Grimoire and his awe-inspiring strength. Characters introduced in this arc also return later in the story, making it a foundational piece of the overarching plot.

3) Royal Capital Assault arc

Royal Capital Assault arc is the third shortest Black Clover arc, focusing on Asta and Noelle being invited to an awarding ceremony by Julius Novachrono, the current reigning Wizard King. Klaus Lunette, Yuno, and Mimosa are also present, with all five being rewarded for their role in exploring and conquering the dungeon.

However, catastrophe strikes when the Royal Capital is invaded by an army of the undead, prompting Crimson Lion Captain Fuegoleon Vermillion to step into action. Unfortunately, it’s revealed that this is what the invaders had planned for. A Spatial Magic spell results in Fuegoleon losing an arm to an unknown assailant in an unknown place and falling into a coma.

4) The Seabed Temple arc

The Seabed Temple arc is the fifth Black Clover arc sequentially, coming after the formal introduction of the antagonistic group called the Eye of the Midnight Sun. The Black Bulls are assigned a special mission from the Wizard King to retrieve a magic stone in the Seabed Temple before the Eye of the Midnight Sun does.

Upon arrival, the Black Bulls are split off into one-on-one games and fights against the residents of the Seabed Temple. However, these tests of strength turn to real-life battlefields when the Eye of the Midnight Sun shows up. With them is Vetto, one of the strongest members of the group and a member of the group’s elite fighting unit, the Third Eye.

Royals Knights arc and 3 other long Black Clover arcs are filled with fights galore

1) Elf Reincarnation arc

The Elf Reincarnation arc focuses on the selected Royal Knights beginning their attack on the base of the Eye of the Midnight Sun. At first, everything goes smoothly, but this suddenly changes when certain members of the Royal Knights begin having Elf Tribe members reincarnated into them. This twist makes for one of the unique Black Clover arcs thus far.

Moreover, this results in many of these Knights losing their actual personalities and sensibilities, causing them to begin fighting their comrades and turning against each other. The arc follows Asta, Yuno, and several other Knights who are involved in the attack as they try to rescue their allies while still finding time to fight and destroy their enemies.

2) Spade Kingdom Raid arc

The Spade Kingdom Raid arc currently stands as the second longest Black Clover arc. Following several months of joint training between the Heart and Clover Kingdom forces, both unite in an assault on the Spade Kingdom and its ruling body, the dastardly Dark Triad. Its members consist of siblings Dante, Zenon, and Vanica Zogratis.

The Dark Triad’s goal is to summon the most powerful devils from the underworld, allowing them to wreak havoc on all other kingdoms on the continent besides the Spade Kingdom. The arc is jam-packed with action, with nearly every issue being part of a fight sequence or setting up a fight sequence. For many fans, it’s the best arc of the series so far.

3) Royal Knights arc

The Royal Knights arc is yet another popular Black Clover arc, with many fans voting it as their favorite. Following Asta’s recovery after skirmishes with the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Diamond Kingdom, fans see the Black Bulls attend the Star Awards Festival and a training session with the Crimson Lions. Both events see Asta’s efforts acknowledged by several important people.

However, the latter half of the arc is what fans truly go crazy for since it features a tournament-style contest, allowing Magic Knights to show why they deserve to be selected for the Royal Knights. Fans also meet Zora Ideale, a fan-favorite character who is eventually revealed to be a member of the Black Bulls by Captain Yami’s personal invitation.

4) Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc

The Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc may not be the most popular Black Clover arc, but it’s still full of great content and memorable fights. After six months of training, Asta and the other Magic Knights head to the Heart Kingdom to work alongside mages, fighting against the Spade Kingdom, the Dark Triad, and their allied devils in the process.

Fans also see Asta beginning to tap into his full Anti-Magic power in a tag-team fight with Captain Yami against the terrifying Dante Zogratis. This fight is one of the most memorable and beloved in the series, easily being a highlight of this Black Clover arc.

