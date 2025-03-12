Ishura season 2 episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ishura season 2 episode 11 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode will be on 23 Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Ai TV. International fans can stream the episode on Disney+.

The previous episode commenced with a flashback that introduced Olukt, a bard who wandered the towns destroyed by the demon king. The second part of the episode introduced Krafnir and Tu, two strongest creatures that were first enemies and later allied to travel towards the Aureatia Kingdom.

Ishura season 2 episode 11 release date and time in different regions

Mele as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 11 will be released on March 19, 2025, at 11 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). In other parts of the world, the release timings will vary. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 6:00 am Eastern Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 2:00 pm Central European Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 7:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 10:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Thursday March 20, 2025 12:30 am

Ishura season 2 episode 11: Where to watch?

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 11 will be released on these Japanese TV channels, according to their release timings: Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, Nagasaki International TV, Shizuoka TV, IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Niigata Broadcasting, TV Shin-Hiroshima, Nikonhai TV, HTB Hokkaido TV, Miyagi TV, Ai TV, and nine other ones.

The Winter 2025 anime series will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA. For international fans, Ishura season 2 episode 11 and the entire series will be streamed on Disney+ and other local streaming sites.

Ishura season 2 episode 10 recap

Olukt as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 10, titled Tu The Magic, commenced with a focus on a town in a flashback from four years ago. The town was under a famine, and people were killing their children to avoid witnessing their mystery. One day, a bard came to this town looking for the demon king. However, he faced an eerie creature who warned the visitor to be too weak to kill the demon king.

As expected, the bard didn't give up and sang a song, easing the misery of the townspeople. Afterward, he wanted to take his leave. However, the eerie being stopped the bard, asking why he was trying to kill someone way out of his league. The bard replied by saying that everyone has a dream, and his was to kill the demon king. The bard was Olukt the Drifting Compass Needle.

Tu as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

The second part of the episode focused on a group, one of which was the powerful Krafnir the Hatch of Truth. He allies with a human to look for the demon king's child. The party entered a town filled with half-dead humans and started killing them. However, out of nowhere came a pretty kill who had the potential of a champion. The girl was Tu the Magic.

She was protecting the people because they still had a chance to see the good things in life. After a heated fight with the party, the latter revealed that they were only helping the townspeople by putting them to sleep. Tu eased up and thanked the party's member. As the episode ended, Tu requested the party to take her to the Aureatia Kingdom.

What to expect from Ishura season 2 episode 11?

Tu as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 11 is titled Hiroto the Paradox. As given by the episode's title and the ongoing sequence, the next episode will introduce Hiroto the Paradox, a grey-haired child who previously appeared to assist Torao the Awful.

Moreover, Ishura season 2 episode 11 might also introduce a few more characters. Given the series' progression, season 2 might end with the commencement of the Royal Games, which would select the hero who killed the Demon King.

