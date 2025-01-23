Ishura season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ishura season 2 episode 4 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode will be available on 23 Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Ai TV. International fans can stream the episode on Disney+.

The previous episodes of the anime introduced two new entries, including Toroa The Awful, and Mestelexil The Homonculus Robot. Their introduction featured their overpowered potential and how they might change the tide of the series in the future.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the anime, Ishura season 2.

Ishura season 2 episode 4 release date and time in different regions

Mele as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 4 will be released on January 29, 2025, at 11 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). In other parts of the world, the release timings will vary. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 6:00 am Eastern Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 2:00 pm Central European Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 7:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 10:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Thursday January 30, 2025 12:30 am

Ishura season 2 episode 4: Where to watch?

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 4 will be released on these Japanese TV channels, according to their release timings: Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, Nagasaki International TV, Shizuoka TV, IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Niigata Broadcasting, TV Shin-Hiroshima, Nikonhai TV, HTB Hokkaido TV, Miyagi TV, Ai TV, and nine other ones.

The Winter 2025 anime series will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA. For international fans, Ishura season 2 episode 4, and the entire series will be streamed on Disney+ and other local streaming sites.

Ishura season 2 episode 3 recap

Toroa The Awful as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 3, Toroa The Awful and Mestelexil The Box of Despite Knowledge, The episode commenced with a focus on a negotiation deal between two parties about weapons that could overpower the legendary swordsman, Toroa The Awful. Elgite was assigned to retrieve the swords left behind by the legendary swordsman.

To stop the swordsman, Elgite was given rifles. Everyone started getting killed as Elgite ventured into the forest with his team. Eventually, a colossal being emerged from the forest. The chapter then showcased a brief flashback to Yakon the Sanctuary who took the alias 'Toroa The Awful' to avenge the death of his later father by collecting every cursed sword.

Mestelexil as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

The second part of the episode took place on a coastline where two colossal robots were trying to kill a human. However, a robot arrived on the site to save them. This robot was Mestelexil who was boasting about his powers. After a heated battle, Mestelexil was destroyed by the other robots as the fight was between two architects.

Mestelexil's architect was still boasting about his strength as the robot's base was a homunculus. This gave it the ability to perform Word Arts, giving it supernatural regeneration ability. After returning to the battlefield, Mestelexil pulverized the robots and emerged as the winner. The human then gave the robot a flower for saving him which Mestelexil cherished.

What to expect from Ishura season 2 episode 4 (Speculative)

The next installment might feature the appearance of the Particle Storm (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 4 is titled Atrazek the Particle Storm Part One. As hinted by the title, the next episode might feature the appearance of the series' main antagonist and the one titled the 'calamity,' the calamity.

While there is close to no information about this storm, it has only been showcased as a storm that robs anyone of its existence. Ishura season 2 episode 4 will be the first part of this installment.

