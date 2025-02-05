  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Ishura season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ishura season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Umer
Modified Feb 05, 2025 19:00 GMT
Ishura season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Passione)
Ishura season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 6 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode will be available on 23 Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Ai TV. International fans can stream the episode on Disney+.

In the previous episode, Mele, with the help of coordinates from Kuuro, demolished the Particle Storm. Meanwhile, Toroa and Kiyazuna continued their battle, which ended in a draw.

Ishura season 2 episode 6 release date and time in different regions

Mele as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)
Mele as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 6 will be released on February 12, 2025, at 11 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). In other parts of the world, the release timings will vary. Some of them are as follows:

also-read-trending Trending
Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeWednesdayFebruary 12, 20256:00 am
Eastern TimeWednesdayFebruary 12, 20259:00 am
Greenwich Mean TimeWednesdayFebruary 12, 20252:00 pm
Central European TimeWednesdayFebruary 12, 20253:00 pm
Indian Standard TimeWednesdayFebruary 12, 20257:30 pm
Philippine TimeWednesdayFebruary 12, 202510:00 pm
Japanese Standard TimeWednesdayFebruary 12, 202511:00 pm
Australian Central TimeThursdayFebruary 13, 202512:30 am

Ishura season 2 episode 6: Where to watch?

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)
Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 6 will be released on these Japanese TV channels, according to their release timings: Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, Nagasaki International TV, Shizuoka TV, IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Niigata Broadcasting, TV Shin-Hiroshima, Nikonhai TV, HTB Hokkaido TV, Miyagi TV, Ai TV, and nine other ones.

The Winter 2025 anime series will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA. For international fans, Ishura season 2 episode 6, and the entire series will be streamed on Disney+ and other local streaming sites.

Ishura season 2 episode 5 recap

The Particle Storm as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)
The Particle Storm as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 5, titled Particle Storm Part Two, commenced where it left off in the previous episode as Kiyazuna and Toroa faced the Particle Storm. However, they continued their battle, thus infuriating the Particle Storm even more. As Kiyazuna ran from the storm, Mestelexil and Toroa followed. This led to the Particle Storm traveling alongside them.

On the other hand, Kuuro was trying his best to send the coordinates of the Particle Storm to Mele so that he could kill it with his colossal arrows. Unfortunately, after two continuous tries, Mele's aim failed solely because of Kuuro's faulty aim. This made Kuuro realize that his supernatural powers were deteriorating.

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)
Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Returning to the storm, Toroa was adamant about retrieving his sword, the Blazing Sword, from Kiyazuna. Surprisingly, Mestelexil was reaching his limit and the Particle Storm was also interfering with the fight. So, Kiyazuna used her trump card, which weakened both Toroa and Particle Storm. Unfortunately, the Particle Storm fled and this gave Toroa the chance to get his sword back.

Kuuro, who was getting conscious about his powers, decided to go all out. Using his everything, he used his clairvoyance powers to pinpoint the exact location of the fleeing Particle Storm. As expected, this time, Mele's arrow hit the Particle Storm. However, the Particle Storm was finished by Linaris the Obsidian who appeared out of nowhere.

What to expect from Ishura season 2 episode 6 (speculative)

Linaris as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)
Linaris as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 6 is titled Rosclay The Absolute. As seen from the episode's title, the next episode will introduce a new entry titled Roscaly The Absolute (who is the Second General of the Twenty-Nine Officials of Aureatia).

Moreover, the next episode might also shed light on Linaris' role given how she was the one who ended the life of the Absolute Storm. Does she have a bigger role than what meets the eye?

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी