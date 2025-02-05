Ishura season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ishura season 2 episode 6 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode will be available on 23 Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Ai TV. International fans can stream the episode on Disney+.

In the previous episode, Mele, with the help of coordinates from Kuuro, demolished the Particle Storm. Meanwhile, Toroa and Kiyazuna continued their battle, which ended in a draw.

Ishura season 2 episode 6 release date and time in different regions

Mele as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 6 will be released on February 12, 2025, at 11 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). In other parts of the world, the release timings will vary. Some of them are as follows:

Trending

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 6:00 am Eastern Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 2:00 pm Central European Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 7:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 10:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Thursday February 13, 2025 12:30 am

Ishura season 2 episode 6: Where to watch?

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 6 will be released on these Japanese TV channels, according to their release timings: Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, Nagasaki International TV, Shizuoka TV, IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Niigata Broadcasting, TV Shin-Hiroshima, Nikonhai TV, HTB Hokkaido TV, Miyagi TV, Ai TV, and nine other ones.

The Winter 2025 anime series will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA. For international fans, Ishura season 2 episode 6, and the entire series will be streamed on Disney+ and other local streaming sites.

Ishura season 2 episode 5 recap

The Particle Storm as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 5, titled Particle Storm Part Two, commenced where it left off in the previous episode as Kiyazuna and Toroa faced the Particle Storm. However, they continued their battle, thus infuriating the Particle Storm even more. As Kiyazuna ran from the storm, Mestelexil and Toroa followed. This led to the Particle Storm traveling alongside them.

On the other hand, Kuuro was trying his best to send the coordinates of the Particle Storm to Mele so that he could kill it with his colossal arrows. Unfortunately, after two continuous tries, Mele's aim failed solely because of Kuuro's faulty aim. This made Kuuro realize that his supernatural powers were deteriorating.

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Returning to the storm, Toroa was adamant about retrieving his sword, the Blazing Sword, from Kiyazuna. Surprisingly, Mestelexil was reaching his limit and the Particle Storm was also interfering with the fight. So, Kiyazuna used her trump card, which weakened both Toroa and Particle Storm. Unfortunately, the Particle Storm fled and this gave Toroa the chance to get his sword back.

Kuuro, who was getting conscious about his powers, decided to go all out. Using his everything, he used his clairvoyance powers to pinpoint the exact location of the fleeing Particle Storm. As expected, this time, Mele's arrow hit the Particle Storm. However, the Particle Storm was finished by Linaris the Obsidian who appeared out of nowhere.

What to expect from Ishura season 2 episode 6 (speculative)

Linaris as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 6 is titled Rosclay The Absolute. As seen from the episode's title, the next episode will introduce a new entry titled Roscaly The Absolute (who is the Second General of the Twenty-Nine Officials of Aureatia).

Moreover, the next episode might also shed light on Linaris' role given how she was the one who ended the life of the Absolute Storm. Does she have a bigger role than what meets the eye?

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback