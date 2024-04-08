Jujutsu Kaisen: A throw-away comment confirms Yuji surviving Sukuna

Following the latest release of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, fans are more optimistic than ever about Jujutsu Tech and co.’s chances at defeating Sukuna. While nothing is confirmed yet, the closing events of chapter 256 have fans incredibly excited for what’s to come in subsequent releases.

Unfortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 also announced a one-week break for the series, meaning fans won’t see the next chapter officially release until Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 a.m. Japanese Standard Time. Likewise, the series’ spoiler process is also delayed, with verifiable leaks not being able to come prior to the start of the release week for the issue in question.

While Jujutsu Kaisen fans are naturally hesitant to get their hopes up considering the break, Yuji’s latest actions against Sukuna truly are inspiring many to have faith in him and his allies. However, there’s also a subtle line in chapter 256 that could confirm to fans that Yuji will survive the fight against Sukuna, likewise hinting at a total victory for Yuji and his allies.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest Gojo flashback implicitly suggests Yuji still has a long life left to live

Brief chapter recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 began with a brief flashback to Gojo discussing his use of Black Flash. It’s explained that between the Six Eyes, his fighting style, how short his fights typically are, and environmental factors, he has landed only a scant few Black Flashes. A subtle line here claims that Yuji “would also overtake [Gojo] later” in this regard. This prompts a return to the present, where Yuji and co. are showing concerns over Sukuna’s apparent comeback.

Confirming their concerns, Sukuna begins going on a rampage, smiling as he lands his third Black Flash in a row on Maki, making it the second she has taken herself. Choso then steps up to Sukuna, but is also hit with a Black Flash. Thankfully, he used Blood Armor to somewhat reduce the damage. Yuji then appears out of nowhere, hitting Sukuna and being encouraged by Choso as the key to their victory here.

Miguel then tries to convince Larue to leave with him, but the latter says there’s still something they must do. Yuji then engages Sukuna in close-quarters combat, allowing Larue to use his Cursed Technique to grab Sukuna’s heart. This keeps him in place, allowing Yuji to hit a massive Black Flash which Sukuna is said to have sensed coming. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 ends with the narrator teasing that this Black Flash has caused Yuji to “awaken.”

The throw-away comment, explained

During the opening flashback to Gojo discussing his experience with Black Flash, there’s a comment (mentioned above) that sees the series claim Yuji “would also overtake” Gojo in total Black Flashes later on. While it’s difficult to predict when this will happen in the future, it’s said that Gojo is above Kento Nanami in total Black Flashes, despite his difficulties in hitting them.

Likewise, it can be predicted that Yuji still has a ways to go in Jujutsu Kaisen before overtaking Gojo. However, with confirmation that Yuji will eventually eclipse this number, fans have their first major piece of evidence suggesting that Yuji will survive the Sukuna fight. While it’s not exactly concrete, there are some strong arguments that can be made about the claim nonetheless.

Within the series, Yuji is confirmed to have used Black Flash no less than eight times against various opponents. Nanami and Gojo, meanwhile, are confirmed to have used the technique four and five times, respectively. However, with Gojo confidently claiming he’s above Nanami in total count in his latest flashback, it can be interpreted that he has a much more significant lead than one Black Flash.

Likewise, with Yuji confirmed not to have surpassed Gojo yet, it’s implied that Gojo has used Black Flash no less than nine times in his life. Gojo also likely has a significant lead over Yuji’s eight total, suggesting that the student won’t surpass the master anytime soon. In turn, this suggests that Yuji will live in Jujutsu Kaisen beyond the Sukuna fight, given that he’s only landed one of his eight total Black Flashes in the fight against Sukuna thus far.

All that being said, there are obviously some glaring holes in this logic, mainly with how speculative and relative the comparison of total Black Flashes between Yuji and Gojo is. Likewise, it’s entirely possible that the margin between them is so small that Yuji can reasonably surpass Gojo in the fight with Sukuna. In turn, it’s possible that Yuji both surpasses Gojo’s record and dies to Sukuna in the ongoing fight.

However, the context of Gojo’s flashback and the way in which he speaks of his advantage in total Black Flashes over Nanami suggest that he has a major lead on Yuji with them. Likewise, it’s expected that the note regarding Yuji surpassing him wouldn’t use the term “later” in this case. Hopefully, fans will have their answer soon, with the fight against Sukuna seemingly entering its final stages heading into chapter 257.

