Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251: Yuta might be better off dying if he truly ate Sukuna's finger

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 became one of the most eventful and highly regarded chapters of the manga following its recent release. The conclusion of the bloody and visceral battle between Yuji, Yuta, and Sukuna left the readers in awe, as they feared for the fates of their favorite characters.

That said, at the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, a shocking revelation caught everyone off-guard. It was revealed that Yuta was able to attack Sukuna with his own Cleave attack because either he or Rika consumed the last finger of the King of Curses before the fight.

However, in doing so, Yuta may have sealed his fate and may even be better off dying as a result of his injuries if he was the one who consumed Sukuna's finger instead of Rika.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251: Exploring the possible consequences of Yuta consuming Sukuna's finger

Expand Tweet

At the end of their fight in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, Yuta Okkotsu suffered grave injuries alongside Yuji Itadori and Rika, as all three of them were hit with Sukuna's World Splitting Slash. Considering that it was the same attack that ended Satoru Gojo's life, things are certainly not looking good for Yuta and Yuji.

That said, a recent theory on X speculated that it would be better for Yuta and the rest of the world if he ended up dying from his injuries, that is, if he truly was the one who ate Sukuna's last finger in place of Rika.

According to the theory, if Yuta was the one who consumed Sukuna's finger, he might be the next target for the King of Curses and would likely get taken over by him.

Expand Tweet

As seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen series so far, Sukuna can take control of anyone who consumes his fingers. He reincarnated into Yuji's body at the beginning of the series after the latter ate one of his fingers to save Megumi Fushiguro's life.

He also took over Megumi's body in chapter 212 of the manga when he forcefully fed the latter one of his fingers. As such, there would be nothing to stop him from taking over Yuta's body if he indeed was the one who ate the finger.

Yuta is not foolish enough to risk his own life by consuming Sukuna's finger. It would certainly make more sense for him to get Rika to consume it and copy Sukuna's Cleave attack afterwards, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251.

Expand Tweet

By exposing himself to the Cursed Object, Yuta would be endangering not only his own life but also his comrades' since the consequences would be catastrophic if the King of Curses somehow got hold of his body.

During the Heian era, Sukuna was feared as a natural calamity and was revered by people as the undisputed King of Curses. In addition to his overwhelming strength and abilities, Sukuna is among the smartest and most knowledgeable sorcerers ever.

Given that he strategically planned out taking over Megumi's body and utilizing his Ten Shadows technique to end Satoru Gojo's life, there's no telling what he would do if he took over Yuta.

Expand Tweet

Yuta is undoubtedly the strongest sorcerer of the modern era and is second only to Gojo. Not only does he possess a vast reservoir of Cursed Energy, which surpasses even Gojo's Cursed Energy, but he also has a powerful ability to copy other Cursed Techniques. Additionally, the Cursed Spirit of Rika, who is often hailed as the Queen of Curses, often aids Yuta in his battles.

Therefore, it is evident why it would literally spell the end of the world if Sukuna possesses Yuta. Despite being critically wounded by Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, Yuta was the only one other than Gojo who dealt serious damage to the King of Curses.

Expand Tweet

Sukuna opting to change bodies at this point in the story would also make sense since his control over Megumi's body is wavering after Yuji directly attacked his soul.

However, this theory is highly unlikely to happen, since Yuta making the mistake of consuming Sukuna's finger despite being aware of the risks would not align with his character. The risk of doing that would far outweigh the reward and could potentially endanger his allies.

As such, it's safe to assume that it was Rika who consumed Sukuna's finger, which allowed Yuta to copy his slashing attack in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251.

Final thoughts

While Yuta's fate is still uncertain after he got hit by Sukuna's World Splitting Slash in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, it's safe to assume that the mangaka Gege Akutami would not get rid of Jujutsu society's only hope at this point in the story.

Out of all the remaining Jujutsu sorcerers, Yuta had the best showing against Sukuna during their fight. Aside from being the second strongest sorcerer of the modern era, Yuta is also immensely popular among fans. As such, fans hope their beloved character makes it out alive from the ongoing battle against Sukuna, especially after his death scare in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251.