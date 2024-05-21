Jujutsu Kaisen: Coming back weaker than before might be the character development Gojo needed all along

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 was as epic as epic could be. The return of a new and improved Todo Aoi was exactly what Team Jujutsu High needed, especially Yuji Itadori. The chapter ended on a major cliffhanger, hinting at the return of Gojo Satoru, something that every fan has been waiting for.

While there are numerous theories surrounding whether or not it is him, there is another proposition stating why it is him and for what reason. It says that "the strongest ghost" Ryomen Sukuna is seeing, is, in fact, Gojo. However, upon his return, he is no longer what he used to be.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo returning weaker might be the character development he needed

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Among all the theories formulated on Gojo's return so far, this particular one is quite fitting. It states that Gojo Satoru has returned to the battlefield to see out the final bout. However, he is no longer the strongest sorcerer and that is exactly the point. The reasoning behind this is sound as well.

To begin with, his coming back weaker than before is the character development he needed. He died in battle with unfulfilled desires - he wished to see a changed Jujutsu society and he needed to tell Megumi about his father. He also loved his students and wouldn't want them to struggle and eventually die in the fight. This gives him a strong reason not to stay dead.

It is theorized that just before passing away, he made a Binding Vow; he would give up one of his Six Eyes to be resurrected. In essence, he was fully aware that he would be returning what he ever was and that was acceptable to him. Importantly, he wouldn't be the "weakest", but he wouldn't be the original Gojo Satoru either.

Gojo Satoru and Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

All this would add to his character development, something which he needed. Previously, becoming "the Strongest", he learned to rely on no one but himself. However, returning like this would mean him relying on his comrades once more and not flying solo. Additionally, this way he would finally get to see his students surpass him, something which he strongly believed in.

Another aspect would be the answer to the immensely popular and burning question Suguru Geto asked: "Are you the strongest because you're Satoru Gojo? Or are you Satoru Gojo because you're the strongest?". His return without one of his Six Eyes will be a response to this question, but in what manner, only time will tell.

Lastly, and in all likelihood most crucial, Megumi being saved. Given the events of Jujutsu Kaisen, the dark-haired boy's will to fight or live are both shattered. Despite Yuji reaching him, he was unable to do anything to save him.

Gojo's return could be the key to saving Megumi since he might be the only one who can truly get through to him. It is not unknown that Gojo and Megumi share a deep relationship. With Toji leaving Megumi to Gojo, the Six Eyes user raised him, acting as his adoptive father and mentor. To fans, nothing could be greater than Gojo returning, at the cost of himself, to save Megumi.

Final Thoughts

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo returning without one or both of his Six Eyes has been theorized before. However, that was when the story hadn't progressed this far. With all the recent events unfolding and his comeback seemingly on the horizon, this theory is a considerably plausible one.

Knowing creator Gege Akutami, another twist might be around the corner. This time it could possibly be Gojo sacrificing one of his Six Eyes to resurrect and return for the battle's final stages. It would be master story writing if Gojo does return for the reasons stated above. However, it is still a theory, and a lot hinges on the next chapter.

